Timeline Shows Allison Mack Anything but Hapless Victim of Nxivm

Heidi Hutchinson wrote an article in defense of Allison Mack entitled Making Allison Mack a Perp Instead of a Victim was Pre-planned and the Salzmans Were the Planners A commenter, who is not evidently a fan of Mack’s had this to say in reply.

By Not A Fan of Allison’s

Heidi — Where are you getting that Allison Mack was prevented from testifying [at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere]?

Didn’t Frank claim that Allison had had a nervous breakdown and was in no shape to testify?

And you are wrong when you claim that the NY Times started the “false rumor” about the brand containing Allison’s initials. That was started on this blog and spread by Frank via other media.

And you are also wrong when you claim that Allison was only targeted after other women left or died.

According to what Susan Dones and Sarah Edmondson have said, Allison was given the VIP treatment from her very first introductory weekend in December 2006, where she ate up the love-bombing from the Salzmans and Bronfmans and happily accepted a ride on the Bronfman jet to meet Raniere in Albany, where she stayed for the remainder of her winter hiatus.

After that, according to what has been written and most importantly, Allison’s own actions and writings, she seemed to be very much an enthusiastic cult member, promoter, and recruiter and didn’t need to be sleep-deprived or starved to do her Vanguard’s bidding.

July 2007

Allison was already redirecting money donated by her fans for a charity to one of Lauren’s projects.

2007-2008

Allison spends the 2007/2008 Hollywood writers strike in Albany.

April 2008

She was defending NXIVM and its college recruiting A Cappella Innovations and “10 C project” on a public forum alongside the likes of Clare Bronfman, Nicki Clyne, Siobahn Hotaling, and Lauren Salzman.

2009

According to Frank, she’s already given Bouchey and Raniere her money to invest

2009/2010

She’s reportedly recruited her younger sister and her mother into NXIVM.

2011

She buys her condo in Clifton Park.

Spring 2012

Allison introduces Keith as her dear friend and mentor on her public blog and writes, “Keith Raniere is a man who epitomizes mindfulness and compassion for me. Esther Chiappone is a fiercely truthful woman I know. They are both my mentors in being a true humanitarian.”

2013

Allison starts making promotional videos for Jness and her Twitter feed is full of myjness, jness blah, blah, blah.

