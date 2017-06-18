You decide: Mexican lady or imposter?

In the world of intrigue and suspicion that surrounds Keith Raniere, one never knows if someone writing by email is real, or a plant determined to create disinformation or worse.

Here is a letter purportedly written on or around August 30, 2013, by a frightened Mexican woman who was associated with Mr. Raniere’s organizations.





This letter was never published. Since some of what this letter writer wrote about then are topics of interest today, we are publishing the letter precisely as we received it.





We ask the readers to weigh in on whether or not they think the letter is authentic.





I am writing to you because of Keith Raniere. You already know much of this. Please forgive me for repeating. I do not speak english and I will write many people. It takes a long time because I have to translate on the internet. I have no one to help me. So i have to say to the extent possible for all those who will be reading this. I am sorry if it is difficult to read.

I have been involved with groups of Keith. I have began to think that I have make a mistake. So i have taken the decision to quit. I have to be careful how to handle this. Other people have tried get away. They were threatened. One woman died. They told me that it had been a suicide. Now I am afraid that it might not be true because of the things I have heard. If they know what I am doing I do not know what will happen to me and my family. But somebody needs to tell what is happening.I have come to understand that Keith is obsessed with sex and to get so much money from his followers. On the outside it may seem that the messages of Keith and others, it is about spirituality and humanity. But once inside you knowing that it is sex and money.





I am ashamed to believed all this, and to becoming a part of it. I have spent more than one hundred thousands of dollars to Keith. This money will never return.

Also I wish to leave is because of a thing named RAINBOW CULTURAL GARDEN. It is a program for the children. Keith says that he started this to help the children to learn. But I think that it is much worse than that.

Some members have asked me if i want my children with Rainbow Cultural Garden. That put pressure on me. I ask many questions. They gave much talk about sexuality. Keith tell us that the main goals of the Rainbow Cultural Garden is to teach children that sex is beautiful. He say it should be practiced open. At first I thought I do not understand the translation in English. But I became frightened when I knew it is true. It was then when I realized I must do something to protect myself and my children. And to tell the world what this man and his people is doing.

Sex is one of the major philosophies of Jness also. Those of us that women are told we are as equal to all men. Nancy Salzman is the boss of Jness. She is a partner with Keith for many years. She had sex with Keith many times. There have many other sexual partners. Keith and Nancy tells us practice sex open and without fear. It is encourage to women members of Jness to have sex with men, especially with Keith. They say that having sex with many people teaches us to be more human and to have compassion. I have resist these things. I think that some of the members have reject me because I never wanted anything like this.

If adults want to do such things I cannot see why it is bad. But I begun to see things similar between Jness and Rainbow Cultural Garden. That was when I got scared. It seems that Keith, Nancy and others are creating a club to teach the young girls to become sexual partners. They believe that sex may release the children and to help them to be stronger. I heard of stories about Keith having sex with young girls. It seems that everyone think this is a good thing. Keith says many times that young people should have sex with adults. He says that it helps them to grow and to learn to be humans.

Some people talk about bringing children to the branches Mexico or Guatemala. They want to hide the children from other people who might try to stop the Rainbow Cultural Garden. The groups are very secret. The people that speak outside of the groups are punished. They ask me to help because i live here. But i do not want to help. But they put more pressure on me and I have to be careful on how to respond to them.

There are many other people that participate with these plans. The people have much money. Some of the people are famous. Even the Dalai Lama came to a speech of Keith in New York. But I believe that he knew it was a mistake and pull his name away from Keith.

These people have a great amount of power with other people. They put a lot of money on projects of Keith. I don’t know how much involved some of the people are. But I hear names often. But some of these people i know as friends. Many of them are sexual inside the group. Allison Mack is a star of television. She has a relationship that is sexual with Keith. Allison is very deep with the groups of Keith, especially Jness. She has tell some people that she would want to have a child with Keith. Or perhaps adopt a child. Sometimes she say that they are a couple. Other times say that they are good friends only. But they have sexual relationships with many couples. Some of the girls I have seen with Keith are teenagers. Perhaps even more young. I am not in New York many times. I am not aware of how much these girls are in the groups. But I see them and think if it was my daughter. I am sad to think about that.

[Name Redacted] is a great friend with Keith. He shares his girl friend with Keith. She is called [Name Redacted]. I think [Name Redacted] also gives to Keith much money. [Name Redacted] is successful and rich of his business. He has other sex partners in the group. But he says he is committed to [Name Redacted]. She is very deep with Jness and Nxivm. They living together in Texas. But they go to New York often to be with Keith and all of its people. I know [Name Redacted]because she speaks spanish and english. That is how we become friends. She gives it her opinion easily. She is proud to be shared by Keith, [Name Redacted] and others. She told me that they have examined also that she could have a child with Keith. She said that it would be raised as part of Rainbow Cultural Garden. She said that the community would be the family of the baby. She has another daughter more young in Texas. She told me that they are thinking to take the daughter out to live in Mexico or to Guatemala. She said that she only have a child with Keith if she is moving out of the country. They will try to hide the daughter away from the ex-husband.

There are two famous Bronfman sisters. They had sexual relationships with Keith during the years. They are in the news with Keith often. But I do not think that they have had sexual relations now. Perhaps it is because they have gotten older. I think one is now have a child with another man. I have heard stories that one of them tried to have a child with Keith. I think that Keith wants to create children that only is raised by Rainbow Cultural Garden. They have adopted a child with this order already, and I think that they want to have more. Keith wants children have his genes.

Many are the stories that appeared in the news these days some criminals kidnapping young people and forcing them to the sex and prostitution. If you can imagine when I have begun to learn about these things, I was concerned about this. Especially when I heard the idea about moving children to Mexico and Guatemala. This is very serious for me.

The community can never learn that I did this emails. This risk i take is large. I have learn how to hide myself on the internet to send the emails. There is no way to communicate for us after this. As I have said I must to protect myself and my family. I know that you may not be able to use my story. But you have my permission to use it in the event that you are able. I think I am safe because here are many of us of Mexico with children. So they do not know which one I am. Perhaps you could show to the police and do more research. Or perhaps it may only help you to discover something. I hope that someone will read this and show the world what is happening.

I am to write to as many people as i can find. Especially to the families of the children who may be in danger of kidnap or sex abuse. I also try to send this to the police. But I do not know who is the contact person in the United States or in Mexico. And I have no hope that they will listen to. I hope I am wrong.

I want to warn as many people as i am able to before that this leads to something much worse. That I would be so relieved if the group was exposed and I was able to get to know my family will be safe. But also i could not live if I knew that a child was injured and I said nothing. Please be attentive to how this information is used.