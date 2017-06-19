DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] leader Rosa Laura Junco has set up a program where teenage girls are being brought from Mexico to Albany to learn more about the teachings of Keith Raniere. Reportedly no teenage boys have been invited.

All the girls are over the age of consent – in Mexico – which is age 12. The girls, who range from 12- 18 years old, are taking courses designed by DOS women and based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere. The girls are also learning English.

The special teachings are reportedly based on what Mexican teenage girls need to learn about gender and are age appropriate. Mr. Raniere teaches that early teen years for a girl is the time of sexual awakening. He teaches girls and women the mysteries of sex; how to attract a man; the differences between men and women’s anatomy; the different levels of desire in sex; how a teenage girl or woman can please a man; the impulse of monogamy for women and polygamy for men; nutritional guidance; ethics and more.

While DOS women do most of the teachings, Mr. Raniere has made himself available to do some teaching to quicken the learning process for the girls. There are also instructions about the life and wisdom of Mr. Raniere who, it is taught, is the smartest man in the world.

Mr. Raniere teaches that women [and girls] who are ‘integrated’ need very little food and it is only ‘disintegration’ that makes women require more than 500 calories per day.

This teaching is different than what many nutritional scientists and medical experts believe. Mr. Raniere says scientists do not understand the concept of ‘integration’ and their data is good only for the ‘disintegrated’ individual.

Some of the Mexican teenage girls have started low calorie diets, just like most of the women of DOS, according to sources familiar with their dietary situation.

In exchange for instruction, room and board, the teenagers clean houses of Mr. Raniere’s students in the Albany area.

It is not known if Mr. Raniere has consented to do private tutoring of any of the girls.

Mr. Raniere teaches many controversial things concerning sex and incest, which he is fully prepared to justify. Among these, are that he teaches: that adults having sex with children is ethical provided there is no physical pain; that, in certain tribes, mothers perform oral sex on their children to soothe them; that fathers are sexually attracted to their daughters because they look like their mothers when they were nubile; that there is nothing wrong with a daughter stoking her father’s penis.

In the past, Mr. Raniere has been criticized for having sexual encounters with girls from age 12 to 15. He has never been charged with statutory rape. The age of consent in New York is 17. [see Albany Times Union: In Raniere’s-Shadow]

His methods are non conventional. Mr. Raniere tutored one 12 year old girl by mixing scholastic lessons like Algebra, with more advanced teachings. He began teaching the 12 year old to hug like an adult, as opposed to a child. He demonstrated that adults hug with their pelvises touching. From there, Mr. Raniere offered her more than 60 private sessions in various settings which included the late Pamela Cafritz’s bedroom, his office, and an elevator, among other locations, according to the girl who filed a police report but declined to wear a wire to entrap Mr. Raniere.

It is hoped by Ms. Junco that the Mexican girls she brought here will one day decide to join DOS. Ms. Junco herself has made a lifetime Vow of slavery to Mr. Raniere.

Her father is the famous Mexican journalist Alejandro Junco de la Vega.

Precocious and eager to learn. Mexican teenage girls are be brought to Albany to learn the wisdom of Keith Raniere. Some of them are clearly too fat and are being encouraged to go on low calorie diets.

Precocious and eager to learn. Mexican teenage girls are brought to Albany to learn the wisdom of Keith Raniere. Some are clearly too fat for standards established by Mr. Raniere and are being encouraged to go on low calorie diets.