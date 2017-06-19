Readers Debate whether Master Raniere’s harem cheat on him

DECIDE TO SOW YOUR OATS writes:Most of Keith’s women keep having sex with other guys. Keith and their fellow harem members just don’t know about it.





If their sex with other guys could kill Keith, he has more lives than a thousand cats. If he’s so smart and all his BS is true, why doesn’t he know about these harem members having a sex life of their own?

Most of these girls know that most of his outrageous teachings are false. They may say “Yeah, I was a famous Nazi leader in a past life”, but it’s for the cameras. They don’t believe it. And they know Keith doesn’t die when they have sex with a good looking guy who actually brings them to orgasm.

After experiencing pleasure from a non-flaccid emitting wand, the harem members have even been known to lie in bed giggling at the thought of Vanguard and his funny little body being a 100 meter dash champion. While we’re at it, Keith not only chases away all the fathers of the young girls (even Mr. Bronfman and Dr. Salzman couldn’t dodge that inevitable bullet), but he also chases away any good looking guy that takes classes. Anyone who is a threat to him having all the girls to himself is a major problem.

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IS KEITH RANIERE COMMENTING HERE? wrote in response:

I doubt this very much, it is obvious you have no direct experience of Keith Raniere’s inner circle. It would be sad if this site – overnight – degenerated into a slew of sexist and lewd jokes and half truths. If that continues this site will lose all it’s credibility and power to effect change and help victims in the NXIVM community instantaneously. To those of us past and present who were/are in this cult, it is no joke.

I wonder if Keith Raniere is involved in posting these comments?

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Decide to Sow wrote in rebuttal:

You doubt this very much? The closest inner circle members have no problem flat out leaving Keith, but they remain faithful to him? The “chosen one” [Toni Natalie] and his baby’s mama [Kristin Keeffe] made the decision to dump him. You think they made that decision one day and left the next? No – it was over time and yet they played the game of being a good little harem member until the time was right for them to eject.

They are NOT alone in this. Others of the harem have no problem telling Frank Parlato all of the inner circle secrets. But yet, you think these women are all faithful to Keith? Many are. Multiple are not. Would you be faithful to him? He’d treat you so well…. At some point, enough is enough.

Problem is, a lot of these women make their income from this mess, and their “friends” and family are involved. They can’t talk to each other about their changing beliefs about Keith because it’s not worth the risk of it getting back to him.

You’re correct – this is not a joke. These women need to be able to communicate with people who understand, and will support them. They gladly talk to those of us who nicely stopped taking classes and they can trust. They need to know that they have support when they get their lives back and break his hypnotic spells.

It’s not his tender touch they stay for. Many get that elsewhere. Lewd jokes? It is rehashing Keith’s words. If you can handle it when he teaches his sexual BS, why can’t you handle a post that is G rated compared to a 5 min chat with Keith. He (or she) who has the most pleasure wins, and many of these women are competitive.