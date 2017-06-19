Readers Debate: Will law enforcement do something about Raniere?

Reality Sucks writes:





Despite all the incredible reporting that’s going on here, the unfortunate reality is that Clare Bronfman’s money has allowed Keith Raniere to make himself pretty much immune from prosecution for anything – even branding women!

So don’t expect any help from the office of Albany County D.A. David Soares, NYS Police Investigator Rodger Kirsopp, NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, local FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney or local U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian because they’ve all been compromised and/or intimidated one way or another.

And don’t expect any exposes by the local newspapers because the last time a reporter had the balls to take on Raniere, that reporter was driven into early retirement.

The NYS Police Investigator who helped Kristin Keeffe escape is the same guy who later became a NXIVM pawn and helped bring criminal charges against Toni Natale, Joe O’Hara, and Barbara Bouchey by providing false and misleading testimony to an Albany County Grand Jury. He also held numerous meetings with NXIVM’s attorneys and shared all sorts of inside info with them.

So, Raniere and NXIVM can even get to the “good guys” and turn them into eunuchs.

Maybe other readers of this blog came come up with some alternative ideas for putting an end to this travesty and the Frank Report will share those thoughts.

FYI writes:

Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie were vindicated [on computer trespass charges]. The charges against them were all dismissed, as were all the civil litigation against them dropped because NXIVM, particularly Clare Bronfman, got caught lying in every instance.

NXIVM might have been able to con the State Police who were made to look really bad, and the civil courts for a time, but the bottom line is they got caught.

Caught.

Now their name is mud, and they are despised by the State Police and Albany area civil court judges. Just because the State Police and DA’s offices did not advertise this failure of their system and come out boldly saying “We were wrong these people are evil liars” doesn’t mean they don’t all think it. They do and they are out for blood.

REALITY SUCKS wrote in response:

Don’t you think enough things have already come to light on this site that would allow any governmental agency that is “out for blood” to do something by now? You simply need to accept the fact that Raniere has used the Bronfman money to compromise or intimidate every agency in the Albany area into silence and non-action. The question now is what else can be done to bring this ruthless little psychopath down once and for all? Post your suggestions here…

Waiting for local law enforcement officials to do anything to Raniere is a complete and utter waste of time because they’ve all been compromised or intimidated to the point that they won’t do anything. How else do you think Raniere has gotten away with his increasingly weird shit for almost 30 years? You think he’s just a really lucky guy?

If you really want to stop Raniere, you’re gonna have to come up with something other than law enforcement to do the trick. Any ideas?

HELPFUL THOUGHTS wrote in response:

The United States government does not open criminal investigations based on stories on a blog, let alone ones in print for a week or two only. That you would suggest the government’s lack of visible-to-you action as a basis to prove your prior assertions that the government is all in Clare Bronfman’s pocket and its all useless, demonstrates you have a (potentially) serious lack of psychological stability.

Have been damaged by this cult? If so I am so sorry for you. Could this be affecting your ability to communicate or reason in a way seems rational on this blog? If it is, many of us can relate and have compassion for you.

Many people have been damaged by this group beyond repair.

Be well.

REALITY SUCKS replied:

First of all, this blog has been posting stuff about NXIVM for years, not “a week or two”.

Second, Raniere has been completely out of control since he first got his hands on the Bronfman money more than 15 years ago. Since then, he’s been outed by numerous blogs, Vanity Fair, Forbes, the Times Union, the New York Post, and numerous other publications – and absolutely nothing has happened….