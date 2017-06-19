Reader: Is the ‘Shifter’, Raniere, blowing up DOS on purpose?

From Blast from the Past – The Shifter Module Re-examined:

I think Keith Raniere is creating this whole thing as one, big, giant excuse to move to Fiji.

Check out Allison Mack’s twitter feed. Her latest posts are about failure, leaning into pain, and letting go of things in your life. Sounds like a giant set up for “Let go of your career” too.

Keith will convince these women it’s all their fault and then get to his goal, whatever it is, as planned all along.

Does anyone remember the “Shifter” class?

You can check it out here online, if you no longer have your class notes: Rational-inquiry-1 [The whole NXIVM patent for its classes]. Shifter is at page 184.

Especially check out “9 Shifter Strategies” on page 187.

Anyone who reads this now and has woken up can re-read it and recall many, many examples of Keith using Shifter strategies all along.

Favorites:

#3 “In the Name of Another”. Definition – Doing something that is actually self-serving while making it appear you are sacrificing in the name of anther.

THIS IS KEITH GETTING HIS DOS JOLLIES OFF 100%

#5 “Creating a Problem Where None Exists”.

SELF EXPLANATORY

#7 “Voluntary Compliance” – “Make sure it’s really voluntary.”

DOS GIVING OF COLLATERAL AND BRANDING.

#8 “Focus on Effects not Causes”.

KEITH IS CAUSING ALL THESE PROBLEMS DELIBERATELY AND METHODICALLY AND POINTING TO EVERYTHING ELSE BUT HIMSELF.

#9 “Using Authority with a Counter Agenda” – When a professional creates a problem where there is none to make himself more valuable.

SELF EXPLANATORY.

All Classic Raniere.

The bottom line? Keith always taught when Shifters are losing, they are WINNING. How is Keith winning through all this? It may look like he is losing with all this coming out, but he is not. He is winning.

What is he winning?

Clare Bronfman? Allison Mack? India Oxenberg?

Ask yourselves, how is Keith winning and getting what he wants by blowing up your lives?