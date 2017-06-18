Readers: Law enforcement afraid of Master Raniere!

Reality Sucks writes:

Despite all the incredible reporting that’s going on here, the unfortunate reality is that Clare Bronfman’s money has allowed Raniere to make himself pretty much immune from prosecution for anything – even branding women! So don’t expect any help from the office of Albany County D.A. David Soares, NYS Police Investigator Rodger Kirsopp, NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, local FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney or local U.S. Attorney Richard Hartunian because they’ve all been compromised and/or intimidated one way or another. And don’t expect any exposes by the local newspapers because the last time a reporter had the balls to take on Raniere, that reporter was driven into early retirement. Maybe other readers of this blog came come up with some alternative ideas for putting an end to this travesty and the Frank Report will share those thoughts.

Whatever writes:

Those who try to excuse Raniere from prosecution, or think he’s above or immune from it or the ramifications of his disgusting behavior, are even bigger pussies than the ones he has a hard time getting hard for.

The last time I checked, it was law enforcement that helped Keeffe escape from him. There are still good, honorable people in law enforcement and the legal system who can’t be bought off with money or intimidated. He’s not God. Just another snake oil salesman who takes a shit and will die like the rest of us.