Why are you afraid of the “compassionate” Vanguard?

Is it the goal of Frank Report to get the NXIVM community to walk away from Mr. Raniere?

Of course not!

The goal is to give people additional information about NXIVM and Mr. Raniere – and let them make informed choices about their future involvement with what many refer to as a cult and its leader. Presently, the only information that members of NXIVM have about those topics is what he’s decided they need to know.

“Data” that contradicts what he wants his students to know is suppressed. Or it’s labeled “fake news.”

I hear that NXIVM is trying to hide the number of people who are leaving.

And it’s also trying to hide who has already left.

But a significant number of people have left – and many of them aren’t hiding it.

It is estimated that more than 100 people have left Mr. Raniere and no longer see him as their “Vanguard.” They have de-enrolled. Stopped being part of the organization. Canceled their plans to go to Vanguard Week. And cut off communication with headquarters – including, in some cases, Vanguard himself, Prefect, and other top-level women.

DOS women have left – even though they have left behind “collateral” in the hands of Mr. Raniere or his DOS women.

We invite those who are brave enough to come forward and confirm that you’ve left – and share with us why you did so. Frank Report will be pleased to publish any such statements verbatim.

On the other hand, those who are staying are also invited to make statements about why they still believe in Mr. Raniere and his teachings – and why they’ve chosen to “stand by their man.” Those statements will also be published verbatim.

And, of course, Mr. Raniere himself – and any members of his “inner circle” – are also invited to make statements about NXIVM, ESP, DOS, the Bronfman Brandings or any other topic that’s been discussed here on Frank Report. Once again, those statements will be published verbatim.

This is fair. Lots of people are reading the posts on this site – some who support Mr. Raniere, some who have left. and some who are unsure what they should do [but are troubled by revelations made on this site].

While Frank Report has the attention of many Raniere-supporters, it may not yet have what Mr. Raniere might call “rapport” with them. The offer to publish their statements is our way of encouraging an open dialogue with those supporters – and to give them a chance to point out any instances where our reporting has not been 100% accurate.

I suspect to some I am merely being painted as an unreasonable, relentless enemy of Mr. Raniere and his ethical values.

Yet, in reality, I share many of the values and goals of Mr. Raniere’s followers. The problem is that I suspect Mr. Raniere doesn’t really support those values himself.

I believe that almost no one in NXIVM except Mr. Raniere is actually a sociopath. He wouldn’t tolerate the competition!

Come on out – and be heard.

If Mr. Raniere is the preacher of ethics and compassion he claims to be, what have you to fear?

If he is not – but is really just a Vanguardian fraud – then you should tell the public where you stand. Because, if you are known as one of his supporters even though you’re not, then your silence becomes the equivalent of an endorsement.

Right now, he is trying to keep hidden how many of his followers and slave-women have left.

And he’s trying to figure out how to get them back – or, in the worst case, how to intimidate them into saying nothing.

Isn’t it time YOU spoke up and stated where YOU stand?

Of course, I understand many are afraid. So afraid of Mr. Raniere – even though he’s such a compassionate man.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere is deep in thought. Is he concerned about your welfare?

His generous willingness to appear on camera to explain the noble teachings of kindness and ethics would lead one to believe they could leave anytime and he would wish his former student 'God Speed."

His generous willingness to appear on camera to explain the noble teachings of kindness and ethics would lead one to believe they could leave anytime and he would wish them”God Speed.”

His bio claims he had a super successful company called Consumers' Buy Line.

Some say, however, that Mr, Raniere is a liar. [Not a real photo of Mr. Raniere.]

His sense of humor is said to be remarkable.

Keith Raniere

He patiently tries to persuade his followers why they shouldn’t leave him. And if that doesn’t work, he can always sue them.

He has been lampooned and yet he turns the other cheek.

He is a minstrel and a born prince both.

He is both a minstrel and a born prince.

But when his gigantic brain goes to work he enunciates great wisdom that everyone should follow. The question among some of his followers however is "does Mr. Raniere practice what he preaches?'

But when his gigantic brain goes to work, he enunciates great wisdom that everyone should follow. The question among some of his followers however is “Does Mr. Raniere practice what he preaches?”

For years Mr. Raniere's goals seem to have been the same.

For years, Mr. Raniere’s goals seem to have been the same.

A recent spate of twins being birthed by Mr. Raniere's ardent Mexican followers, usually invitro and with surrogate mothers has left some to wonder if Mr. Raniere might be planning to advance the experiments of Dr. Mengele.

A recent spate of twins being birthed by Mr. Raniere’s ardent Mexican followers, usually in vitro and with surrogate mothers, has led some to wonder if Mr. Raniere might be planning to advance the experiments of Dr. Mengele.

Mr. Raniere is caught on camera.

He looks at you from all angles. Is that because he cares?