Raniere claims he finished high school at 16, records show he graduated when he was almost 18

How old was Keith Raniere when he finished high school?

He told the Albany Times Union he was 16.

In the article “Troy man has a lot on his mind,” [June 26, 1988]:

By the time he was 16, the Brooklyn-born genius says he had exhausted the curriculum at his high school. He dropped out of school and entered RPI.

In another Times Union story, “Secrets of NXIVM: [February 24, 2012], we learn Raniere attended

Rockland Country Day School …. He left the school at age 16 because he felt the curriculum was holding him back, and enrolled at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

Rockland Country Day School is a private school that serves students in Pre-K through 12th grade. It is located in Congers, New York.

From his bio: keithraniere.com:

Keith Raniere entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at age sixteen.

In a sworn affidavit in a lawsuit against Cult deprogrammer Rick Ross, filed in 2003, Mr. Raniere swears:

I entered RPI just after my 17th birthday.

2003 Full text of _Raniere Affidavit Ross Case

Since Mr. Raniere says he was born on August 26, 1960, “just after” his 17th birthday would be sometime around September 1977.

According to Rockland Country Day School, Mr. Raniere did not graduate from high school until 1978.

A newspaper report in the White Plains Courier Journal [June 28, 1978], corroborates the 1978 date, reporting that Mr. Raniere graduated from high school in 1978.

This then is not age 16 – and it is not “just after his 17th birthday”. It is, in fact, two months shy of age 18 – which is average for high school students.

Maybe it has no significance.

Defenders of Mr Raniere say it makes no difference whatsoever.

Frank Report understands that some people have “appearances” to keep up – especially if they’re “…the smartest man in the world.”. That’s one of the things that every new ESP student is told. Another is that Mr. Raniere has “total recall” of everything that’s happened in his life – and all of his past lives.

So, given how smart he is – and given that nifty power of total recall – couldn’t he at least get his story straight on how old he was when he graduated from high school?

Sure it sounds smarter to have graduated at age 16 rather than at nearly 18 years old.

However, since it is not true, once it is found out that he is lying, doesn’t it make the man look rather silly and narcissistic?

With Keith Raniere one never knows what to believe.

With Keith Raniere, one never knows what to believe.