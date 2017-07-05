Fractured by departures, remaining DOS women say “bad Raniere stories are impossible to believe!”

DOS, a multi level marketing company for women, headed by a man, based on blackmail, which includes hot iron branding of “slaves” on their pubic region, might sound like a fantasy tale to some people.

Yet credible women, all of whom have given collateral and some of whom were branded, have verified DOS’ existence. And now, the parents of some DOS slave-women are trying to get their daughters out of this dangerous cult.

Doctors who have examined young women – on starvation diets – attest that young women in their 20s have the uteri of postmenopausal women.

I have published a list of women who have been named by sources as members of DOS. And even if they were not branded – as that seems to have stopped temporarily – each of the named women has reportedly given collateral – blackmail – which is meant to ensure that they never talk about DOS.

Not one of the persons who called said take my name down – I know nothing of DOS.

Yet several have called and said “Yes, what you’ve written about DOS is true.”

Some say Mr. Raniere has no direct connection to DOS but every woman in DOS is known to a member of ESP.

Mr. Raniere is not known to share his enrollment information with companies not affiliated with his multi-level marketing companies. So, how did only ESP women wind up entering DOS?

I have seen documents that clearly establish there is a master/slave group of women connected to Mr. Raniere called DOS.

Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nicki Clyne and Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., and many others know the truth.

And Keith Raniere knows. You might ask him – but, then again, he doesn’t always tell the truth.

During his history of litigation, there is plenty of evidence of perjury by him and the woman who funds his lawsuits, Clare Bronfman.

There are sufficient documents in the public record to prove they are both perjurers.

Study this.

Mr. Raniere’s lies on his own bio. Generally speaking, a teacher of “truth” wouldn’t lie on his bio. But his claims are lies and can be proven to be lies.

Mr. Raniere oversaw the loss of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money: $65 Million in commodities losses; $26 Million in a real estate deal gone bad; and another $10 million or more to fund lawsuits whose only purpose was to punish anyone who ever left him.

Clare Bronfman and Mr. Raniere have been doing suspicious financial deals that may well amount to money laundering.

Bronfmans’ Ethical Science Foundation brings in illegal Mexicans to Albany to work for Rainbow Cultural Gardens under false pretenses. They also are suspected of secretly bringing cash in and out of the country.

There are shell companies where checks are sent and even Karen Unterreiner and Jim Del Negro would have a hard time on the witness stand remembering them all.

There is a list of Miss Bronfman’s employees who have been paid off the books; a number who did personal services for her who were paid through Rainbow LLC in order to get deductions that were not legal.

There is on-the-record evidence of NXIVM’s attempt to illegally hack into the bank accounts of several federal judges, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, George R. Hearst III, Rex Smith and other “enemies” using Canaprobe, a Montreal-based firm.

There is a witness that claims Clare Bronfman hacked into her father’s email account to monitor it for Mr. Raniere. There is evidence of a cover-up of child molestation by one of Mr. Raniere’s disciples.

There is a curious story of how Mr. Raniere lied about the origins of his own son, Gaylen. And Gaylen and his mother, Kristin Keeffe, are in hiding from Mr. Raniere.

At the end of the day, how many “ethical men” have mothers and their sons in hiding?

There is evidence of an attempt to lure four American women to Mexico to harm them; including emails sent as part of the plot that Mr. Raniere hatched.

There is evidence that Mr. Raniere teaches adults that having sex with children and incest is acceptable. And some commenters have raised questions whether Mr. Raniere himself was a victim of parental sex abuse.

There appears to be more than mere suspicion that Dr. Brandon Porter MD knowingly aided in schemes to launder money and conduct illegal human experiments in ESP classes, and with children and illegal aliens.

There was at least one Mexican woman imprisoned for 18 months in Albany in a home owned by Clare Bronfman because she would not join Mr. Raniere’s harem.

There are former members of Mr. Raniere’s harem, underage girls, women who say he raped them and business associates who say Mr. Raniere abused, cheated, tried to destroy, or raped and used Bronfman’s wealth to aid in their destruction.

How many people have come forward to tell tales of his abuse, his vindictive nature, and his spying?

Are they all lying? This should be examined. What could be their motives? How many “compassionate teachers of ethics” have so many people who once were close to him that he now attacks with unrelenting fury?

Then there are his lies: his claims of supernatural powers, like his ability to tell who people were in their past lives.

What makes him dangerous is that he uses the Bronfman sisters’ millions to litigate, to perjure, to bribe, to intimidate and to commit financial crimes.

Women committed suicide. Other adult women claim Mr. Raniere had sex with them when they were as young as 12.

Then what about Consumers’ Buyline; it failed to pay its bills, cheated thousands of members out of deposits and earned commissions, and yet Mr. Raniere puts on his bio it was a successful business. And he never once mentions that the New York State Attorney General sued his company alleging it was a pyramid scheme.

All of this is provable; all of it sounds like a fantasy tale.

His dwindling number of devotees still say: “We know Keith. He is too nice to do any of these horrible things.”

My question back to them: “Have you looked into any of these allegations about DOS, the Bronfman brandings, the illegal activities, or any of the other seemingly crazy stuff that Keith is involved in?”

“No. We don’t have to. We know that Keith is an honorable man because he told us he is.”

That is the face of hypnotism.

But now, here is the dirty little secret. Listen well and you will understand: The only one left still hanging on to Mr. Raniere are those on Clare Bronfman’s payroll. The ESP coaches and proctors and those who do work for any one of Mr. Raniere’s companies that are funded by Miss Bronfman.

Which is the second dirty little secret: The reputation of Mr. Raniere is shattered. He has no chance of ever making any money at any schemes that are attached to his name.

All the companies are having trouble. Even Mexico is revolting.

He’s in trouble. No one is left who doesn’t get a paycheck from Miss Bronfman. And word keeps circulating that even Clare is starting to ask questions.

We may very well be in the “end times” of Mr. Raniere’s enterprises.

It has been said before. But never before was there this kind of mass exodus.

In our next post, we will reveal some important new info on DOS and on the Knife of Aristotle

In the meantime, for those who want to stand by Mr. Raniere, my advice is to hurry up. He may be gone to Fiji before long.

Keith Raniere has students worldwide who marvel at his genius and his ethical teachings. He also has millions at his disposal thanks to his disciple Clare Bronfman. He has told his students not to read Frank Report for it is filled with lies. Frank Report does not try to check who visits this website. It is not known how many of Mr. Raniere's present students are reading the site.

Keith Raniere has students worldwide who marvel at his genius and his ethical teachings. He also has millions at his disposal thanks to his disciple, Clare Bronfman. He has told his students not to read Frank Report for it is filled with lies. And yet he hasn’t done a thing to challenge anything that’s been published here. Is he a coward or a liar – or both?