“I don’t believe stories about Raniere?” Ask these people…

Keith Raniere sets the stage.

Keith Raniere is not a bad man; he’s actually a good man who’s just misunderstood. At least that’s what his slave-women say.

Students of Executive Success Programs are taught to get “all the available data” before reaching a conclusion.

After reading the recent revelations about Keith Raniere, some of those same students are now having doubts about Mr. Raniere’s integrity and are looking for “more data” before they decide what to do.

The following are some sources that people who want “more data” might consult to help them make that decision:

Clare and Sara Bronfman

Ask Clare Bronfman [l] and Sara Bronfman what is true and what is false about what the media has reported about Keith Raniere and his various NXIVM-related organizations, and their own roles in those organizations. Ask them if it’s true that Mr. Raniere advised them on how to invest $65 million in commodities and lost every dime. And be sure to ask questions that will require the Bronfman Branding Babes to give you “Yes” or “No” answers rather than long explanations of what happened and why.

Dr. Brandon Porter

Ask Dr. Brandon Porter if the foreign “nannies” of Rainbow Cultural Gardens are in the U.S. legally, are being paid what the application said they would be paid, and are all paid on the books. And, once again, try to ask questions that will require Dr. Porter to give you “Yes” or “No” answers rather than long explanations of what happened and why.

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O.

Ask Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. if she has performed pubic branding on women while four naked women held the “DOS “brandee” down on a table. And ask her if Keith Raniere designed the DOS program – and if she herself has been branded.

Karen Unterreiner

Ask Karen Unterreiner how many companies are in her name, Jim Del Negro’s name, and Nancy Salzman’s name. Then ask how many are in Keith Raniere’s name? Ask her how much of those companies’ business is done in cash and if all of their income is reported to the IRS. Also ask her why they make Nancy Salzman beg for money these days. And ask her if she is willing to take the fall for Keith Raniere if there are, in fact, massive tax evasion schemes that can be proven.

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne

Ask Allison Mack is she has had women branded with hers and Keith Raniere’s initials. And ask Nicki Clyne whose initials, if any, are branded on her pubic region.

Gay lovers who both had twins with surrogate mothers separately.

Ask Emiliano Salinas [l] why he broke up with his long-time gay lover, Alex Betancourt – and why they got together in the first place. Ask Emiliano what woman carried the twins he allegedly fathered, and what plans does Keith Raniere have for educating the twins. And ask Alex, who also had a surrogate mother birth twins for him, the same questions.

Nancy Salzman laughed when Kristin Keeffe quipped about the lazy Vanguard.

Ask Nancy Salzman why she hasn’t been paid in years and why she has to beg Clare Bronfman to get her bills paid. Ask her if she owns the home on Oregon Trail where she lives – and where she gets the money for all her designer-label clothes. And ask ker if she did, in fact, allow Keith Raniere to have sexual relations with both of her daughters, Lauren and Michelle.

Mr. Raniere told her she was his great love, she said.

Ask Barbara Bouchey if Mr. Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her. And ask her if Mr. Raniere also lost all of the money she gave him to invest in commodities.

Lauren Salzman was ordered by her Vanguard to shun her father. Too bad someone did not order her father about 43 years ago to shun her mother.

Ask Lauren Salzman how old she was when her mother first handed her over to Keith Raniere for sexual purposes. Ask her if she has a brand on her pubic region with Keith Raniere’s initials? Ask her if Dr. Danielle Roberts did the hot-iron branding while she was naked and whether four other naked women held her down for the branding.

Asl Esther Chiappone why she came from Alaska to Clifton Park and whether it is true that Mr, Raniere lied to her or misled her that she and he were going to have a monogamous relationship.

Asl Esther Chiappone why she came from Alaska to Clifton Park, NY and whether Mr, Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her.

Ivy Nevares

Ask Ivy Nevares if Keith Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her. And ask Ivy why Keith refused to talk to her for several years. What was her ethical breach?

Keith Raniere, the master of the women slaves of DOS.

Ask Keith Raniere if he knows anything about the branding of women of DOS.

Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the true leader of Executive Success Programs since she funds the operations. She is said to be a member of DOS.

Ask Clare Bronfman why ESP lost its lawsuit against the Hearst Corporation (Times Union), Condé Nast (Vanity Fair), Toni Foley, Joe O’Hara, and Barbara Bouchey. Was it possibly because the federal courts really don’t like it when people lie under oath even if it’s “ethical lying”?

Ask Clare 'if' they put her in prison for financial crimes that Keith Raniere directed her to do, will she let him and Allison stay in Wakaya Island in Fiji as they waits for her release.

Also ask Clare if she’ll take the fall and go to prison for Keith Raniere’s numerous financial crimes – and whether she’ll let Keith and Allison Mack stay at Wakaya Island in Fiji as they wait for her release. This is not a sarcastic question, but one of loyalty, you might tell her.

Toni Natalie

Ask Toni Natalie if Keith Raniere raped her. Also ask her if Keith lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her – and whether he’s been pursuing various legal actions against her ever since she walked away from him more than 20 years ago.

Heidi Hutchinson

Ask Heidi Hutchinson what Keith Raniere did to her sister and whether he was responsible for her suicide.

Ask Svetlana Kotlin if Keith Raniere lied to her about being in a monogamous relationship with her.

Ask Jim Del Negro if he can remember the names of the companies he is [on paper] the president of. Ask him, as an ethical matter, is he willing to go to jail to protect his teacher, Keith Raniere 'if' federal charges come down. If he is offered immunity to testify against Kieth Raniere will he do it, or take the fall for his teacher. Pose this only as an ethical question. There is no guarantee they will offer Mr. Del Negro immunity since his testimony may be worthless since Mr. Raniere's signature is not on a single document - unlike Mr. Del Negro.

Ask Jim Del Negro if he can remember the names of the various companies for which, at least on paper, he serves as president (He once was unable to do so under oath). Ask him, as an ethical matter, if he is willing to go to jail to protect his mentor, Keith Raniere, if/when federal charges come down. If he is offered immunity to testify against Keith, will he do it – or will he take the fall forMr. Raniere? Pose this as an ethical question. There is no guarantee they will offer Mr. Del Negro immunity since his testimony may be worthless because, unlike Mr. DelNegro, Mr. Raniere’s name is not on a single document.

Mariana was spied on by her sister Daniela

Ask Marianna Fernandez if she knows Keith Raniere imprisoned her sister, Daniella, for 18 months because she refused to have sex with him – and if she believes Keith has had sex with her younger sister, Camilla. Also ask her how old Camilla was when that first happened, if it did happen.

Barbara Jeske died of cancer a few years ago. Ask Keith if he diagnosed her ailment ad carpel tunnel syndrome which delayed her going to a medical doctor.

Barbara Jeske died of cancer a few years ago. Ask Keith if he diagnosed her ailment as carpel tunnel syndrome, which delayed her going to a medical doctor.

Ask Kristin Kruek if she still comes to Clifton Park and if not, ask why she no longer comes to Clifton Park and why she declined to get closer to Keith Raniere and if he said he was willing to teach her one on one.

Ask Kristin Kreuk if she still comes to Clifton Park, and, if not, ask her why she no longer does so. Also ask her why she declined to get closer to Keith Raniere, when he offered to teach her one-on-one.

Ask Keith if she ever said he tied to the New York State record for the 100 yard dash and if he has one shred of evidence to prove it.

Ask Keith if he ever said he tied the New York State record for the 100-yard dash and if he has one shred of evidence to prove it.

Ask anyone who follows Keith Raniere how many lawsuits Buddha had against treated his enemies and what kind of confidentiality agreement Buddha required from students and how much he charged them before he would teach them. Ask him also how many women accused Buddha of rape.

Ask anyone who follows Keith Raniere how many lawsuits the Portly Power has filed against his “enemies” and what kind of “Confidentiality Agreement” he requires from students, and how much he charges them before he will teach them. Then ask him how many women have accused him of rape.

Ask Becca what actually went on behind the scenes in Clifton Park.

Ask Keith Raniere why the right cancer medicine did not come until the day Pamela Caftiz died and not sooner.

Ask Keith Raniere why the right cancer medicine did not arrive until the day Pamela Cafritz died, and not sooner.

Ask any special agent of the criminal division of the IRS about the investigation into the financial affairs of Keith Raniere and about wire taps of New Karner Road and other phones.

Ask any special agent of the criminal division of the IRS Office in Albany, NY whether the agency has ever investigated the financial affairs of Keith Raniere and his numerous companies. Also ask whether the IRS has wiretaps on the phones in ESP’s offices on New Karner Road in Albany, NY.

Does the Rat really know what happened to Kristin Snyder?

Ask Esther Chiappone about the death of Kristin Snyder.

Ask Sara Bronfman and her husband Basit Igtet if they would approve of branding their daughter if Keith Raniere thought it was a good idea.

Ask Sara Bronfman and her husband, Basit Igtet, if they would approve of having their baby daughter branded if Keith Raniere said it was a good idea.

Keith Raniere did not mention on his bio that Consumers' Buyline was sued by several Attorneys General in various states and that he stiffed thousands of affiliates who sold for him when he went out of business.

Ask Keith Raniere why he doesn’t mention in his bio that Consumers’ Buyline was sued by several Attorneys General in various states and eventually shut down for being a Ponzi scheme. Ask him how many lawsuits were filed against him and the company – and how many people got stiffed on commissions they had earned or goods they had bought.

Holly Trexler was special prosecutor for NXIVM enemies.

Ask Holly Trexler, the Special Prosecutor in the now infamous “computer trespass” case, if she knew Ben Myers and Steve Ose were employees of Clare Bronfman if/when they perjured themselves about the location of the NXIVM server. And ask her if her recent appointment as a judge was her “reward’ for prosecuting a case that every other prosecutor walked away from.

Emiliano Salinas

Ask Emiliano Salinas what role he had in trying to lure Toni Natalie and other women to Mexico on behalf of Keith Raniere. Ask him if there is an email account he shared with Karen Unterreiner, on behalf of Keith Raniere [who has.nothing in his name]. Ask him if he’ll take the rap for Keith Raniere if/when charges are filed in Mexico or the USA for attempted kidnapping and tax evasion.

Keith Raniere, a joyful child.

Ask Keith Raniere the name of the person he defeated to win the East Coast Judo Championship when he was 11 years old (or was it 12)? And ask him if he has one shred of evidence to show for this absolutely amazing accomplishment?

Ask Rick Ross if operatives of Keith Raniere tried to lure him or anyone he knows on a boat for illicit purposes - using a false identity and for possibly violent intentions - and did they or their agents ever illegally search his property. Ask him if Kieth Raniere won or lost the lawsuit against him.

Ask Rick Ross if operatives of Keith Raniere tried to lure him or anyone he knows on a boat for illicit purposes – and whether Raniere’s ever hired agents to illegally search Rick’s property. And ask him if Keith Raniere ever won so much as one motion in his 13-year lawsuit against Rick and others?

Ask Yuri Plyam what kind of tricks he think Keith Raniere might have used [if any] to defraud the Bronfmans out of millions.

Ask Yuri Plyam what he thinks Keith Raniere really did with the $65 million he lost investing the Bronfman’s money in commodities.

Ask Gina Melita who old she was when Keith Raniere raped her.

Ask Gina Melita how old she was when Keith Raniere raped her.

As Rhiannon how many times Keith Raniere raped her when she was 12 years old.

Ask Christine Marie what kind of requirements Keith Raniere wanted to impose on her is she chose to stay, which she did not.

Ask Christine Marie what kind of requirements Keith Raniere wanted to impose on her if she chose to stay, which she did not.

Frank Report has identified yet another woman who was raped by Keith Raniere when she was under the age of consent. More details to follow… But in the event, Mr. Raniere, you are reading this, perhaps you will recall a 13 -year old girl named Rachel that you decided to teach one-on-one?

More on that in a later post: But for the sake of posing questions, here’s one for Keith: What was the ruse you used on Rachel when you first tricked her into having sex wit you?