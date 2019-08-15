Where is #Me Too Movement to Investigate Hollywood Screenwriter Philip Levens?

Frank Report is writing a series of articles on the curious case of Hollywood screenwriter Philip Levens versus his ex-wife and mother of his children, Kassandra Levens.

Smallville Screenwriter Got Wife Sent to Prison – But Was He a Wife-Beating Scoundrel and a Criminal?

Did Kamala Harris Help Alleged Wife Beater Philip Levens Put His Wife Unjustly in Jail?

In Case of Hollywood Screenwriter Philip Levens Against His Wife, the Critical Witness Was Secretly Working With Husband

Levens v. Levens: Philip Levens’ Lawyer Provides Evidence That He Did Not Beat Girlfriend

Secret Recordings Between Philip Levens and Mazel Withheld from Defense Might Have Changed Outcome of Case Against Kassandra Levens

Philip’s ex-wife, Kassandra, claims he beat her savagely for years with impunity. Philip denies he ever hit Kassandra.

Kassandra claims Philip punched her so hard that doctors had to remove her eyeball, repair it, then replace it in the socket. Philip claims she ran into a doorknob.

When she fled from Philip with her two small children, he hired a criminal named Gary Mazel to entrap her into getting a recording of her soliciting him into murdering Philip.

Though the entrapment scheme failed to get the desired recording, Philip and Mazel testified that she did so anyway without revealing to the jury that they had cooked up the entire scheme in advance.

Philip David Levens bulked up.

Hollywood screenwriter Philip Levens

Secret tapes between Mazel [the hired thug] and Philip were not played for the jury which might have evidenced that Kassandra was innocent and this powerful Hollywood writer had influence with the Los Angeles DA [His lawyer’s brother was supervising DA] and the police department [the detective that handled the case for Philip went to his recent wedding to actress Carolyn Stotesbery].

Philip, of course, may be innocent of all claims against him. He told the jury he was frightened for his life from dangerous Kassandra. Yet secretly recorded tapes that were never played at trial [they were held by the prosecution but not turned over to the defense] showed Philip was not frightened at all. He kept encouraging Mazel to entrap his wife while he shopped around for the right law enforcement agency to prosecute her.

Of course, Kassandra may be the true criminal. A jury, after all, found her guilty and she was sentenced to 13 months in jail. She got her punishment – intensified further by the fact that she may no longer see her children except by Skype, three times a week, for 10 minutes each.

Kassandra Levens is denied one of the most primal needs of a mother - to raise her own children. Philip has sole custody thanks largely to his successful prosecution of Kassandra, a convicted felon.

Kassandra Levens is denied one of the most primal needs of a mother – to raise her own children. Philip has sole custody thanks largely to his successful prosecution of Kassandra, a convicted felon.

But there was so much that was not shown to the jury – like the fact that when Mazel did not get enough money from Philip he threatened Philip’s life and was arrested and threatened with three years in prison if he did not testify against Kassandra. He did testify against her and got immunity and 120 days in a drug rehab facility.

And that Mazel actually told Kassandra’s lawyer on a recorded call that Kassandra was innocent and he would testify against Philip. [This too was not played for the jury.]

The case might be actually the opposite of what the results were: Philip Levens might be the true criminal. Study the case, if you are interested, and, below, read one woman’s opinion.

Frank Report correspondent Heidi Hutchinson has a perspective, being a victim herself.

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

This is in response to Levens v. Levens: Philip Levens’ Lawyer Provides Evidence That He Did Not Beat Girlfriend.

In this story, it is recounted how Philip Leven’s ex-girlfriend had him arrested for allegedly beating her and then she later recanted her story.

This information Philip’s lawyer submitted to Frank Report to prove that Philip’s arrest was sealed because he was “factually innocent.”

I have another view of Philip’s innocence.

It’s not unusual for a victim of abuse to recant for fear of suffering further abuse such as Phillip Levens seems to have heaped on subsequent partners including his ex-wife, Kassandra, the brave mother of their children, who did not have the option to simply cut ties and run — as Urzula did — but needed to protect her kids, especially her little girl, from this alleged monster’s alleged abuse as well.

It’s also possible that Urzula was paid off and/or that she backed off when confronted by the powerful, misogynistic “ol’ boys club” Hollywood network that protects its “eccentric talent” from prosecution, particularly when it comes to anything smacking of violent sexual deviance.

From Fatty Arbuckle to The Black Dalia to OJ Simpson, the LA “Hollywood” justice system even permits the murder of troublesome female victims whose truth may threaten to tarnish the image of one of its “eccentric talents” and, thereby, cut into the profitability of a successful show like ”Smallville” was.

My heart goes out to Kassandra and her children. She should be lauded for doing the right thing by attempting to escape with them and by exposing Levens. At least, Kassandra was able to shed enough light on this situation before being locked up and shut out of her children’s lives that she most likely prevented her daughter from, likewise, being abused – had she taken the same route Urzula did.

If the “me-too” movement wants to prove that it doesn’t exist simply for the lip service benefit of female, political hypocrites or aging actresses looking for a comeback, when they realize those blow jobs they gave some smelly old bastard to get ahead in Hollywood didn’t guarantee them star treatment for life — WHERE ARE THEY NOW to defend Kassandra Levens, this mother who got the Hollywood treatment, alright, and whose kids are, nonetheless, surely suffering the consequences of Kassandra’s forced absence in their lives – even if Levens was, so far, stymied from perpetrating further abuse on their daughter.

Nor will an alleged serial abuser like Levens likely stop even at his own daughter if the public pressure to at least continue investigating this matter is not kept up.