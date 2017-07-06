Tops in Judo, Running, IQ and lying, Raniere says he won awards

Master Raniere has both superior intelligence and extraordinary physicality. At least that’s what he claims.

He was East Coast judo champ when he was 11 or was it 12 (He’s claimed both)? He tied for the New York State record for the 100 yard dash at one point (How humble of him to have only “tied” the record). Unfortunately for Mr. Raniere, all of the records regarding those accomplishments – and all of his other feats on athletic prowess — were destroyed when a malicious landlord threw them out.

He also took an IQ test offered by an obscure group named “Mega Society”. The Mega Society IQ tests are different than other standardized IQ tests since the test-taker is allowed to take the IQ test home and return it any time. Standardized IQ tests are monitored in order to confirm that the person whose name is on the test actually took it.

Mr. Raniere explains this is a higher IQ test because superior people are on the honor system. Mr. Raniere returned his test two weeks after he took it home with him.

If he was anybody less than the “most ethical man in the world”, this self-verification of an IQ test would be invalid because it lacks scientific controls.

Vanguard, however, is a teacher of ethics – and no one who follows him questions any of his claims despite the lack of proof for almost all of them.

The Mega Society IQ test supposedly proved he is one of “the top three problem solvers in the world”. And, somewhere along the way, even that claim morphed into “the smartest person in the world.”

He was also the fastest human being in New York State – and by the age of 11 or 12, he was also the toughest on the East coast. And don’t even get me started on his musical talents – which are also, of course, world class and totally undocumented.

His one other award which is much less known: He is the world’s biggest liar.

Clifton Park, NY

The face of a stone cold liar.

Says it all.





Keith Raniere charts how to tell when he is lying [hint his mouth is open].





This is how he likes his women.









At your own risk.

They can’t all be wrong.

For about $100,000 – and at least part of your soul – you can get this ribbon from ESP

Sign here.

Advice from people who know Mr. Raniere well.

His teachings are super confidential. Why?

Warning: Do not Google Keith Raniere unless you have time to read a lot of VERY NEGATIVE stories about him and his various misdeeds.

Symbol of Keith Raniere’s IQ

It ‘s all about HIM.

None.

Although many think ESP is a cheap knock-off of Scientology, they’re absolutely wrong. There’s nothing cheap about ESP – not in terms of the money you’ll waste, the friends and family that you’ll abandon, or the loss of humanity you will experience.

He said he graduated from high school in 1977 even though he really graduated in 1978. Not a “big lie” but a great reminder that he’ll lie about anything. That’s what sociopaths do.

Closing in on trillionaire.

Press this button when Vanguard speaks,

Check his bio out.

NO BULLSHIT HERE. According to several sources, Raniere hasn’t filed a tax return in more than 20 years.

Keith Raniere’s separated-at-birth twin?