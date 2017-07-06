News from NXIVM Village: Knife of Aristotle to change name; newbies promoted to EMPs

Promotions are in the air at NXIVM Village. But, unfortunately for the Executive Success Programs (ESP) community, most of these look like “battlefield promotions” in the military where privates are promoted to replace dead corporals, corporals are promoted to replace dead sergeants, etc.

Whenever there is a scandal at ESP causing an exodus of teachers, coaches, proctors and students, there are people who suddenly get promoted.

This happened when ESP’s Center in Seattle closed a few years back after Susan Dones learned that Keith Raniere was having sexual relations with numerous members of the NXIVM Board and students of ESP – and she quit. Many followed her lead – and the Seattle Center cratered.

But the exodus of students then is nothing like this time with revelations that the unconventional teachings of Keith Raniere include branding women on their pubic region and collecting blackmail from them to keep the members who are in the organization silent about its practices.

ESP’s Center in Vancouver is all but dead. Its Los Angeles Center is finished. And the ESP Center in San Francisco has a deathly pallor about it, not unlike the appearance of many of the young DOS slave-women on mandated 500 calorie diets whose endocrine systems are shutting down and whose uteri are akin to middle aged or elderly women.

A number of ESP coaches have also resigned. And when rank-and-file members of ESP have questioned headquarters about what’s going on, the standard response has been that ESP has nothing to do with DOS. That lie, in turn, has caused more coaches to quit.

Most shocking of all is that three ESP coaches in Mexico have resigned in the wake of the DOS scandal. This means that word is getting down to the hard-to-reach ESP community in Mexico that the overarching theme of their Vanguard is the enslavement of women.

Some Mexican fathers are said to be planning for Mr. Raniere something similar to what he planned to do to some of his female enemies when he tried to lure them to Mexico on false pretenses. Maybe Keith will now have to convince Clare Bronfman to donate a few million to get that wall started.

The “good news” for remaining students is that some are getting promoted to teaching jobs that just a few weeks ago they would never have been considered qualified for.

Some are being promoted to become Exploration of Meaning Practitioners [EMPs], one of the loftiest positions in the organization. Students pay to confess their sins and torments to an EMP who can earn $100 or more per hour.

People are getting a chance to earn more money.

The company is based on a multi-level marketing plan which requires students to bring in more students while they themselves continue with the teachings in repetitive intensives that cost thousands of dollars each.

It seems to be getting harder to see what it is - now that its Facebook page is down.

In addition to troubles at ESP, The Knife of Aristotle has also imploded. No one is joining – and no output is being produced in the important work of analyzing media bias based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

A source at the Knife tells us they have decided to change the name of the organization since it has been effectively outed as part of Keith Raniere’s operations due to a rather unfortunate story in Paste Magazine written by Brock Wilbur and entitled ‘Knife of Aristotle isn’t just a Fake News site, it’s a cult.’

Frank Report will be announcing the new name once it is selected.

How about The Sword of Damocles as a new name for the Knife of Aritotle

How about The Sword of Damocles as a new name?

How about The Fool on the Hill?