Students of Raniere asked to STOP reading Frank Report

Frank Report has heard from reliable sources that Keith Raniere has instructed his followers to not to read articles on this website!

To those who have read them he says they are “lies.”

Students of Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, Jness, SOP, Exo/Eso, DOS, Knife of Aristotle, Higher Education/University/ and all other names of organizations that teach the “secret wisdom” of Keith Raniere are asked to consider that if you read the Frank Report you may become a Suppressive or a Luciferian!

If anyone in the Raniere circle catches you reading Frank Report, they might tell Mr. Raniere. This may lead to severe punishment.

While legally there is nothing anyone can do to stop you from you reading, Frank Report does violate Mr. Raniere’s rules for your ethical behavior – and inhibits the internal representation of Mr. Raniere that he wishes you to have.

You have to admit, if you are a student of Mr. Raniere’s and you are reading this, you are feeling very guilty right now.

Frank Report does not try to make a determination of how many of Mr. Raniere’s faithful pupils are reading the posts. Everyone is on the honor system.

Please honor Mr. Raniere to the full extent he deserves.

Mr. Raniere wishes that if you are his student please stop reading the Frank Report.