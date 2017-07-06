Guest View: SOP Men are sissies

Guest View by Uncle Luciferian

Virtually everything about Keith Raniere is a lie – at least that’s what those of us who know him well have concluded. He doesn’t have a photographic memory, as he barely remembers the names of many of us who have spent a considerable amount of time in ESP’s Albany Center . He’s not a genius. He doesn’t seem to be a vegetarian as rumors of him eating meat have circulated for a long time and his body certainly doesn’t suggest he’s a vegetarian. He is, however, in control of a large fortune and likely about to get some deeds to some houses through DOS.

Most of the members of DOS (I would guess about 70%) have turned on Keith, Nancy, Lauren, and the rest of the “inner circle”.

I’ve heard that a lot of the men still in SOP are having a crisis of conscience but are too scared to leave. How ironic that a group called The Society of Protectors is currently run by a bunch of punk-ass weaklings. If the earth were ever invaded and we all had to fight, they’d probably be the first to be in a fetal position crying and peeing themselves while losing all control of their bowels.

The members of SOP could actually stand up to what’s happening but instead they are paying their monthly fees to sit around and do nothing and talk about nothing. It really is the lamest course on the planet. I was enrolled for a couple years before I realized that my time would be better spent staring at a white wall or riding random elevators up and down over and over. A lot of these guys got into the course with feeble minds and probably never evolved. I’ll never get those two years back where I could have been lighting my arm on fire or punching myself in the head – both of which are better pursuits than SOP.

The Mexicans are now starting to find out what’s going on and let me tell you, Lucifer himself wouldn’t mess with some of the people these guys are connected to. Some of the Mexican women in DOS are connected to, eh, how do I say this lightly, some bad ass motherfuckers. And I know these guys aren’t happy that that their relatives were branded. And, trust me on this one, the Bronfman money won’t protect Raniere if these guys decide to do something.

The craziest part of all this is it seems that SOP has created misogynistic men who might accept what Keith is doing based on his teachings – and Jness has created women who have lost their sense of intuition and become weaker for it. Both of these outcomes play into what Keith seems to have wanted all along – the ultimate bachelor/bro lifestyle. And Keith looks like the bro that never grew up. Peter Pan Bro if you will, but an evil Peter Pan. Not the nice, androgynous one in tights from the movies who sings songs.

Nancy, who supposedly just found out about DOS, could play the hero here and take the company down but she won’t. The other women who are still in seem to be brainwashed or afraid get out because of the “collateral” they’ve given to Keith. Imagine a mother who doesn’t do anything when her family gets branded. Potential candidate for Mother of the Year in Hell? She has my vote.

There are a lot of people who for years knew of illegal or unethical business practices but did zilch. The stories are fantastical and amazing. Authorities are often useless unless a lot of people complain. Especially people who know what actually happened. On the plus side, I know of five people who have real info who are talking to some interesting, high level people.

There’s so much more but I have to go slam my head against a wall to figure out how I got conned and how Keith got my ex GF involved in DOS. By the way, don’t think that outs me. We suspect there’s likely over 100 women in DOS.

Until next time, Uncle Luciferian out.