One Year Ago Today: Suspicious ‘food poisoning’ at V-Week 2016

It is not very well known to those who were not at V-Week-2016 – but hundreds of NXIVM students know it was real.

Last year at V-Week 2016, an illness struck the students.

It was after Promotions and into the second week, when almost everyone got some kind of illness. It appeared to be food poisoning. Or perhaps it was a strange flu. People began projectile vomiting and had diarrhea.

Parents gave it to their children. All the children got sick, and some of them passed it back again to their parents. All of Rainbow was wiped out. Even some of the Proctors got sick.

But Keith Raniere a/ka/ The Vanguard and Nancy Salzman a/k/a The Prefect and the “higher ups” did NOT get sick. Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas, who had taken over the MC duties because Clare Bronfman was not there in 2016, seemed unfazed by the illness that seemed to spread everywhere.

The top brass of NIXVM ordered all who were sick to go to their rooms. People were told they were not allowed to leave their rooms.

The leaders of NXIVM explained they were concerned about Pam Cafritz who was very sick. [She died within four months of renal cancer]. They said they were worried that if anybody came into contact with her, it might kill her. People were essentially quarantined in their rooms.

The grounds looked like a Zombie Apocalypse with toys left all over; towels left out. It looked like people once lived there and deserted Silver Bay. Some Vancouver students organized a triage center and brought Gatorade to the sick people’s rooms to prevent dehydration.

The illness was still lingering when people left at the end of V-Week 2016. Some were afraid to drive or fly home, frightened they would have another attack of diarrhea heading back to Albany or wherever it was they called home.

When students left, the leaders told them not to tell anybody what happened. They were told to say that it was a flu, but not to use the language “food poisoning”.

Those whose minds leap to thoughts of conspiracy have suggested that Keith, the scientist, may have experimented with the food to learn some important lesson about human reaction.

It might have been a drug experimentation on Keith’s part.

People who think the worst of Keith said maybe he meant to intentionally hasten Pam’s death. It is well known she is wealthy. It is said he inherited her estate.





Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].

Of course, it may have been food poisoning or some kind of virus. Or maybe a precursor to a Jim Jones-type “revolutionary suicide”.





The fact that Keith and all the “higher ups” did not get it could be explained by their superior powers from NXIVM teachings. Or maybe they just didn’t eat the tainted food.

Dr. Brandon Porter was there. Maybe somebody should ask him.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort has probably never been so desolate in August any time in recent memory. Less than 100 people appear to be at V-Week 2017. Last year there were about 400.

The 600 acre plus Silver Bay Resort was desolate during a portion of V-Week on 2016 and 2017. In 2017 it is because of few attendees. But last year it was because people were stricken with a strange illness that sent them to their rooms.