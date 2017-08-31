August ‘views’ surpass June’s record for Frank Report

Readership is up at the Frank Report. I tend to ascribe it to new found Mexican readers.

With one day left in August, the views have surpassed the highest totals of views achieved in June 2017 following the reporting of DOS.

June total views was 79,535. July was 77,624. August to date is 92, 551.

On June 4, Frank Report broke the story about DOS. The site had been largely inactive serving mainly as a site for people to get info on Keith Raniere.

Total views from August 1 – 30.

Here is the breakdown of views by countries.



