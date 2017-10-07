The deification of Pam Cafritz (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

The following is the death notice emailed by Executive Success Programs (ESP) to students, three weeks after Pamela Cafrtiz allegedly died. It seems from the language of it, there is an attempt to deify Pam. I wonder if readers agree with the sentiments [and facts] expressed in her death notice.

Pam Cafritz died last November. She was in her fifties. Her legacy, according to Executive Success Programs is one of a woman of great accomplishments and pure goodness and saintly attributes. The true woman of the future.

Pam Cafritz died last November. She was in her 50s. Her legacy, according to Executive Success Programs, is secure as that of a woman of great accomplishments, athletic prowess, pure goodness and saintly attributes.

Here is the official Executive Success Programs announcement of the death of Pamela Cafrtiz dater November 28, 2016:

On Monday November 7th, 2016, at 2:37 pm, we suffered the indescribable loss of Pamela Anne Cafritz. She had battled cancer heroically for the past few years, and passed away cared for by her life partner of 30 years, loved ones, and dearest friends.

The world, humanity, and women, are better because she walked this earth. Her footprints will forever leave on impression on thousands, and open a path for us all.

Amongst many substantial accomplishments, she was one of the founders of Jness, a founding, and highest ranking, student in NXIVM, a role model who started, built and led, an affiliate network of over 250,000 individuals, a champion athlete, winning first place in the open division of the international Fifth Avenue Mile run; and a wise woman, touching many individuals with the softness of her being, and the care of her soul.

Many of us who knew her found her profoundly empathetic, pure and innocent with deep wisdom, and a person who joyfully gave her self, and her most precious things, to help others, even strangers.

Truly to Pam, all the world were her family and under her care.

***

Pam could do quotes as good as Vanguard.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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La deificación del Pam Cafritz (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

El siguiente es el aviso de la muerte enviada por programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP) a estudiantes, tres semanas después de que Pamela Cafrtiz presuntamente muerto. Parece de la lengua, hay un intento de deificar a Pam. Me pregunto si los lectores están de acuerdo con sentimientos [los hechos] expresada en su aviso de la muerte.

Pam Cafritz died last November. She was in her fifties. Her legacy, according to Executive Success Programs is one of a woman of great accomplishments and pure goodness and saintly attributes. The true woman of the future.

Pam Cafritz murió en noviembre pasado. Ella estaba en su 50s. Su legado, según programas ejecutivos de éxito, es seguro que el de una mujer de grandes logros, proezas atléticas, pura bondad y atributos de Santos.

Aquí está el anuncio oficial de programas ejecutivos de éxito de la muerte de Pamela Cafrtiz fechador 28 de noviembre de 2016:

En lunes, 07 de noviembre de 2016, en 14:37, sufrimos la pérdida indescriptible de Pamela Anne Cafritz. Había luchado heroicamente cáncer durante los últimos años y falleció atendidos por su compañero de vida de 30 años, los seres queridos y amigos más queridos.

El mundo, la humanidad y las mujeres, son mejores porque ella caminó esta tierra. Sus huellas para siempre dejará en impresión en miles y abrir un camino para todos nosotros.

Entre muchos logros sustanciales, fue uno de los fundadores de Jness, fundador y más alto rango, estudiante en NXIVM, un modelo que iniciado, construido y conducido, una red de más de 250.000 personas, un atleta campeón, ganando primer lugar en la división abierta de la Internacional Quinta Avenida millas; y una mujer sabia, tocando muchos individuos con la suavidad de su ser y el cuidado de su alma.

Muchos de nosotros que conocía la encontró profundamente empático, pura e inocente y profunda sabiduría, una persona que con alegría dio a su auto y sus cosas más preciadas, para ayudar a otros, incluso a extraños.

Verdaderamente a Pam, todo el mundo fueron su familia y bajo su cuidado.