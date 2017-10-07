The late Pamela Anne Cafritz

Pamela Anne Cafritz is said to have died on November 7, 2016.

According to the Executive Success Programs’ (ESP) death notice for Pam Cafritz, she died on November 7, 2016. It was not until November 28th, however, that ESP saw fit to release the notice of death to followers of Keith Raniere, who is also known by his self-given title of Vanguard.

There was considerable speculation as to why almost three weeks passed before ESP announced Pam’s death. This may be because Keith – who is a self-acclaimed scientist – had top secret plans to restore her to life.

It is reported that Keith ordered her death to remain a secret during the first few weeks after she allegedly died. During her final weeks, only High Rank, and longstanding members of Keith’s harem, were allowed into the house on Oregon Trail where Pam was dying. Even old friends and Lower Rank were not permitted to see Pam, leading to suspicion as to what was really going on.

As of today, the whereabouts of her body is unknown. At present it is unknown if there is an official death certificate on file anywhere. It is also not known if there was an autopsy.

Several people told Frank Report that around the time of her purported passing, Keith Raniere asked wealthy supporters to donate money in order that Pam’s body might be preserved through cryonics.

Cryonics is low-temperature preservation (usually at −196°C) of people who cannot be sustained by contemporary medicine, with the hope that resuscitation and restoration may be possible in the future. To preserve a body by cryonics is said to cost from $25,000 to $200,000, depending on, among other factors, on whether you want just the head or the whole body.

Was Pam's body preserved by cryonics and stored, awaiting the day when Keith will restore her life?

Was Pam’s body preserved by cryonics and stored, awaiting the day when Keith will restore her life?

It is not known if Mr. Raniere was seriously intending to freeze Pam’s body or deceptively raising money. Or merely using the request for donors for cryonics as a means to spread a bullshit-awesome myth about his scientific genius.

It is possible, of course, that he did freeze Pam’s body. If he did, it may be hard to determine if she was dead at the time she was frozen. Legally, cryonics procedures can begin only after legal death. Cryonics procedures ideally begin within minutes of cardiac arrest. Some speculate that beginning cryonics prior to death – especially in cases where the body is ravaged by diseases such as cancer – might be preferable in order to arrest decay by early freezing.

Freezing a living person is illegal even if the person is terminal. Perhaps Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. or Dr Brandon Porter M.D. can shed light on this experimental and futuristic topic.

Cryopreservation of humans is not reversible with present technology; cryonicists hope that medical advances will someday allow cryopreserved people to be revived.

Keith did reveal to select students that he is working on an invention that would restore the dead back to life.

It will be great to see our old friends and family come back. Keith Raniere has told students he is working on an invention that will bring people back from the dead. He said he also invented teleconferencing, the web browser, a device to guide dreams and a method to discover whether Luciferarians can be healed.

How long will it take for Keith Raniere to discover the means to restore life?

Keith Raniere’s Lazarus Project.

As of 2014, about 250 bodies were cryopreserved in the United States. About 1500 people have put in their wills that they wish to be preserved through cryonics.

Vanguard [above] was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

Keith says he is working on a project to bring the dead back to life.

QUESTIONS ON KEITH’S LAZARUS PROJECT:

If Keith actually happened to discover a method of bringing back the dead, would he patent it?

How much would he charge for someone to be brought back from the dead?

Would the formerly dead person be required to take a certain number of ESP cases (Some might opt for death instead of that)?

Is there a way it could be sold through multilevel marketing?

Could dead people get a commission if they referred new cadavers?

Would Keith require someone brought back from the dead to sign a confidentiality agreement?

If someone illegally used Keith’s patent to bring back the dead, would Keith sue the person who brought back the dead, or the dead person who was brought back to life?

Would Keith give discounts to women who died at a young and tender age, if they happened to be slender, with long hair and perhaps a little flat chested?

Bullshit detector.

Bullshit Detector went off at several intervals during this post.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Proyecto Lazarus: Científico Keith Raniere intentó congelar Pam Cafritz; como trabaja en la invención de restaurar muertos a la vida

The late Pamela Anne Cafritz

Pamela Anne Cafritz se dice que han muerto en 07 de noviembre de 2016.

Según los programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP) muerte convocatoria Pam Cafritz, murió el 07 de noviembre de 2016. No fue hasta el 28 de noviembre, sin embargo, que ESP consideró apropiado lanzar el aviso de la muerte a los seguidores de Keith Raniere, quien también es conocido por su título auto determinado de vanguardia.

Había especulación considerable en cuanto a por qué casi tres semanas pasaron antes de ESP anunció la muerte de Pam. Esto puede ser porque Keith – que es un auto reconocido científico – tenía mejores planes secretos para restaurar le a la vida.

Se informó que Keith ordenó su muerte siguen siendo un secreto durante las primeras semanas después de que supuestamente murió. Durante sus últimas semanas, sólo rango alto y desde hace mucho tiempo miembros del harén de Keith, se permitieron a la casa en rastro de Oregon donde Pam estaba muriendo. Incluso viejos amigos y menor rango no se les permitía ver a Pam, conduce a sospechas en cuanto a lo que realmente estaba sucediendo.

A partir de hoy, se desconoce el paradero de su cuerpo. En la actualidad se desconoce si existe un Acta de defunción oficial en archivo. También no se sabe si hubo una autopsia.

Varias personas dijeron Frank Report que en el momento de su supuesta muerte, Keith Raniere pidió a los partidarios ricos a donar dinero para que el cuerpo de Pam puede ser preservado a través de la criónica.

La criónica es preservación de baja temperatura (generalmente a −196 ° C) de las personas que no se puede sostener por la medicina contemporánea, con la esperanza de que la resucitación y restauración pueden ser posibles en el futuro. Para conservar un cuerpo por la criónica se dice que el costo de $25.000 a $200.000, dependiendo, entre otros factores, de si desea que sólo la cabeza o el cuerpo entero.

No se sabe si el Sr. Raniere era seriamente con la intención de congelar el cuerpo de Pam o engañosamente recaudando dinero. O simplemente usar la solicitud de donantes para la criónica como un medio para difundir un chorrada impresionante mito acerca de su genio científico.

Es posible, por supuesto, que congelar cuerpo de Pam. Si lo hizo, puede ser difícil determinar si estaba muerta en el momento que estaba congelada. Legalmente, procedimientos criónica pueden comenzar solamente después de muerte legal. Procedimientos criónica ideal comienzan dentro de minutos de un paro cardíaco. Algunos especulan que la criónica principio antes de la muerte – sobre todo en casos donde el cuerpo es asolado por enfermedades como el cáncer – pueden ser preferibles para detener el deterioro por congelación temprana.

Congelar a una persona viva es ilegal incluso si la persona es terminal. Tal vez el Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. o Dr. Brandon Porter M.D. puede arrojar luz sobre este tema futurista y experimental.

Criopreservación de los seres humanos no es reversible con la tecnología actual; crionicistas esperan que avances médicos permitirán algún día personas criopreservadas ser revivido.

Keith se reveló para seleccionar los estudiantes que está trabajando en un invento que restauraría la espalda muerta a la vida.

Proyecto de Lázaro de Keith Raniere.

A partir de 2014, cerca de 250 cuerpos fueron congelados en los Estados Unidos. Cerca de 1500 personas han puesto en sus testamentos que desean preservarse a través de la criónica.

Vanguard [above] was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

Keith dice que está trabajando en un proyecto para traer los muertos a la vida.

Lázaro proyecto preguntas sobre KEITH:

¿ Si Keith sucedió realmente a descubrir un método de devolver los muertos, ¿patentar?

¿Cuánto cobran por alguien a vuelto de entre los muertos?

¿La persona muerta antes tendrá que tomar un cierto número de casos de ESP (algunos podrían optar por la muerte en lugar de eso)?

¿Hay alguna forma que podrían ser vendido a través de marketing multinivel?

¿Podrían las personas obtener una Comisión si refirieron a nuevos cadáveres?

¿Keith requiere que alguien traído de entre los muertos para firmar un acuerdo de confidencialidad?

¿Si alguien usa ilegalmente patentes de Keith para hacer regresar a los muertos, Keith demandaría a la persona que trajo a la muerte, o la persona muerta que fue traída de vuelta a la vida?

¿Keith daría descuentos a las mujeres que murieron a una edad joven y tierna, si pasaron a ser delgado, con cabello largo y quizás una poco plana de pecho?

Bullshit detector.

Bullshit Detector salió en varios intervalos durante este post.