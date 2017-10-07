Monterrey Part 2: Text to Ana Risoul: ‘Were you coerced to testify’ against Toni Zarattini? (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

The following report has been developed from sources. If anyone believes there is anything inaccurate in it, I urge you to contact me at 716-990-5740 or frankparlato@gmail.com.

Toni Zarattini quit Executive Success Programs (ESP) after discovering that women in the Monterrey Center were being recruited for DOS – and that DOS solicits graphic nude photos and damaging video confessions from women in exchange for access to secret teachings and intensified life coaching.

This damaging and embarrassing material, called ‘collateral’, is required to ensure the obedience and silence of DOS women. Collateral is acquired by DOS leaders through a series of deceptive inducements. It gradually morphs into blackmail.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere devised DOS.

When Toni Zarattini [above] learned about DOS and its deceptive methods of getting "collateral," he was outraged. Allegedly he tried to warn women in Monterrey. This damaging and embarrassing material is held to ensure the obedience and silence of DOS women. Collateral is collected through a series of deceptive inducements, initially in exchange for higher level teachings. It gradually morphs into blackmail. For Mr. Zarattini's pains at bringing out this dangerous truth, Keith ordered Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt to fabricate a story about him trying to extort ESP and make an example of what happens to people who speak up against Mr. Raniere.

Toni Zarattini warned women about DOS.

Mr. Zarattini was disturbed by DOS’ practices, especially the branding women on their pubic area with the initials of Keith Raniere. Mr. Zarattini exposed DOS to ESP members, leading to the resignation of eight coaches and one proctor in Monterrey.





As one of his friends described it: Puto [Emi] was lying when he covertly started using Pedro [Emi's male member] to penetrate Ludwika. By day, he would ply Pedro for Ludwika. At night Emi turned el culo for Alex's intrusions. But when it was time to switch, Alex wondered why Emi's Pedro was unable to put forth his best efforts nightly when Alex turned up el culo.

Secret lovers Emiliano Salinas [front] and Alex Betancourt [rear] are leading the effort to convict Toni Zarattini.

Mexico City ESP Center owners, Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas, responded to Mr. Zarattini’s whistle blowing by accusing him of extortion – claiming he demanded ESP pay him $2 million or he would expose the industrial secrets of ESP. They retained the law firm of Olmedo Gaxiola & Abogados to assist in the prosecution.





ESP proctor Ana Risoul, the married daughter of the founder of Risoul Company, was asked to testify. She obliged by testifying that Mr. Zarattini revealed secret practices of DOS to her.

Marcelo Ortiz is Ms. Risoul’s coach. He is a field trainer and EMP – and worked with Ms. Risoul in developing the curriculum for The Source, an ESP-based acting course.

When Mr. Ortiz took nude photographs of Ms. Risoul, it was assumed it was for prurient gratification. Now in light of the use of nude photographs as collateral, some wonder if Mr. Ortiz shared these photos with Mr. Raniere, who ordered them publicly released if Ms. Risoul did not cooperate.

Ana Risoul gave testimony in the prosecution of Toni Zarattini. Her relationship with Marcelo Ortiz is coming under scrutiny.

I attempted to call Ms. Risoul. She did not answer. I sent her a text message:

9/30/17, 8:09:24 PM: Ana; This is Frank Parlato from Frank Report. I’m writing a story on Monterrey Center and, among other things, the possible effects of DOS. And you and Marcelo and photographs he took of you, and if this was used as collateral. I want to give you the chance to speak, if you wish, to me. I would also like to speak to Marcelo and your husband. Please call if interested in talking, thanks.

She did not reply.

Gerardo 'Gerry' Ayala works for his wife's father. His wife is complicit in ESP's attempt to prosecute Toni Zarattini for what may be whistle blowing. It is unclear if Mr. Ayala condones his wife's sexual affair with her ESP coach, Marcelo 'Little Keith' Ortiz.

Gerardo ‘Gerry’ Ayala

I called her husband, Gerardo Ayala. He did not answer. I texted him:

9/30/17, 10:43:46 PM: Gerardo; This is Frank Parlato from Frank Report. I’m writing a story on Monterrey Center and among other things the possible effects of DOS. Your wife and her reputed lover Marcelo have been involved for some time, I am told. I do understand that Keith Raniere teaches having sex with multiple partners. But what I want to write about is: Did Marcelo use the nude pictures of your wife as collateral to force her to do things against her will? I want to give you and her the chance to speak for the story. I would also like to speak to Marcelo about [whether] he is using your wife for sex for pleasure or to control her? Please call, if interested in talking, thanks. I understand that the proctors and others are having sex with the married women and the husbands don’t mind being ‘Cornuto’ [cuckold] but are the women being forced to have sex? Do you know?

No reply.

Marcelo Ortiz.

I sent a message to Ms. Risoul’s coach, Marcelo Ortiz.

10/5/17, 2:39:33 PM: Marcelo; This is Frank Parlato. I publish a small blog called Frank Report. I am doing a story on the Monterrey ESP and, as part of that story, the branding of women, the taking of collateral as possible blackmail, and the relationships between several proctors including yourself and Ana Risoul, and whether that has any relationship with the teachings of ESP. I am also interested in whether these sexual relationships are kept secret from spouses or whether the ESP teachings are open marriage with open disclosure. I would like to ask you about what financial relationship Allison Mack has to you as it relates to a purchase of your vehicle. Whether the nude pictures you took of Ana Risoul were used as collateral, and if the official position of Monterrey ESP is that DOS does exist, or it does not exist. I understand that, like most ESP members, you may have been ordered not to talk to me. However I am committed to reporting the truth and that ought to trump anything else. If you choose to speak with me, I give you permission to record our conversation and broadcast it anywhere. So you see, if you have the truth it will place us on the same side. If ESP is good, please help get the truth out. If it is rotten, I can understand you and the others wishing to hide. But since we can record our talk, you need have no fear of being misquoted. Thanks

I received no response.

I sent another text to Ms. Risoul. I included the text sent to Mr. Ortiz, and added:

10/5/17, 2:44:56 PM: Ana;

Please come forward and speak on the record, if there is anything untrue you should speak up and stand up for truth. You can record the conversation.

She did not reply.

In my next report on Monterrey, I will present further information on ESP leaders in Mexico and on the prosecution of Toni Zarattini.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Toni Zarattini has been accused of conspiring with people he never met.

¿Monterrey parte 2: Texto Ana Risoul: ‘Se coaccionó a declarar’ contra Toni Zarattini?

El siguiente informe ha sido desarrollado de fuentes. Si alguien cree que hay algo de inexacto en él, le insto a que en contacto conmigo en 716-990-5740 o frankparlato@gmail.com.

Toni Zarattini salir programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP) después de descubrir que las mujeres en el centro de Monterrey fueron reclutadas de DOS – y que DOS solicita gráfico fotos desnuda y videos confesiones de las mujeres a cambio de acceso a las enseñanzas secretas de dañar y coaching de vida intensificada.

Este material dañino y vergonzoso, llamado ‘colateral’, es necesaria para asegurar la obediencia y el silencio de las mujeres de los DOS. Colateral es adquirido por los líderes de la DOS a través de una serie de incentivos engañosos. Poco a poco transforma en chantaje.

El Sr. Zarattini fue perturbado por las prácticas de DOS, sobre todo las mujeres marca en su zona púbica con las iniciales de Keith Raniere. El Sr. Zarattini expone DOS a los miembros de ESP, conduciendo a la dimisión de ocho coches y un proctor en Monterrey.

Amantes secretos Emiliano Salinas [frente] y Alex Betancourt [atrás] están liderando los esfuerzos para condenar a Toni Zarattini.

Los dueños de centro de ESP de la ciudad de México, Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas, respondió al silbato del Sr. Zarattini que sopla por acusándolo de extorsión – que exigió ESP pagan $ 2 millones o expondría los secretos industriales de ESP. Conserva el despacho de Olmedo Gaxiola & Abogados para ayudar a la Fiscalía.

Proctor ESP Ana Risoul, casado la hija del fundador de la empresa Risoul, preguntaron a testificar. Ella obligada por testimonio que el Sr. Zarattini prácticas secretas de los DOS le reveló.

Marcelo Ortiz es de la Sra. Risoul. Es un entrenador de campo y EMP – y trabajó con la Sra. Risoul en el desarrollo de los planes de estudio de la fuente, un curso de acción basado en ESP.

Cuando el Sr. Ortiz tomó fotografías desnuda de la Sra. Risoul, se suponía era de placer lascivo. Teniendo en cuenta el uso de fotografías desnudas como colateral, algunos se preguntan ahora si el Sr. Ortiz compartió estas fotos con el Sr. Raniere, quien les ordenó lanzado públicamente si no cooperaba Sra. Risoul.

ntenté llamar a la Sra. Risoul. Ella no respondió. Envió un mensaje de texto:

30/09/17, 20:09:24:

Ana;

Se trata de Frank Parlato del informe Frank. Estoy escribiendo una historia en el centro de Monterrey y, entre otras cosas, los efectos posibles de los DOS. Tú y Marcelo y fotografías que tomó de ti, y si esto fue utilizada como colateral. Quiero darle la oportunidad de hablar, si lo desea, para mí. También me gustaría hablar con Marcelo y su esposo. Por favor llamar si está interesado en hablar, gracias.

Ella no hizo lugar.

Llamé a su esposo, Gerardo Ayala. Él no respondió. I texted le:

30/09/17, 22:43:46:

Gerardo;

Se trata de Frank Parlato del informe Frank. Estoy escribiendo una historia en el centro de Monterrey y entre otras cosas los efectos posibles de los DOS. Su esposa y su amante reputada Marcelo han participado durante algún tiempo, me han dicho.

Entiendo que Keith Raniere enseña a tener relaciones sexuales con múltiples parejas. ¿Pero lo que quiero escribir sobre es: Marcelo hizo usar las fotos de tu esposa como garantía para obligarla a hacer cosas contra su voluntad? Quiero darle a usted y ella la oportunidad de hablar de la historia. ¿También me gustaría hablar a Marcelo [si] que él está utilizando a su esposa para sexo por placer o para controlar le? Por favor llamada, si está interesado en hablar, gracias.

¿Entiendo que los procuradores y otros están teniendo relaciones sexuales con las mujeres casadas y los maridos no les importa ser ‘Cornuto’ [cuckold] pero es las mujeres obligadas a tener sexo? ¿Sabes?

No hay respuesta.

Envié un mensaje al entrenador de la Sra. Risoul, Marcelo Ortiz.

05/10/17, 14:39:33:

Marcelo;

Se trata de Frank Parlato. Publicar un blog pequeño llamado Frank informe. Estoy haciendo una historia sobre el ESP de Monterrey y, como parte de la historia, la marca de las mujeres, la toma de colateral posible chantaje y las relaciones entre varios procuradores entre usted y Ana Risoul, y si eso tiene alguna relación con la enseñanzas de ESP.

Me interesa también si estas relaciones sexuales son un secreto de cónyuges o si las enseñanzas de ESP son Unión abierta con acceso abierto.

Me gustaría preguntar acerca de qué relación financiera Allison Mack tiene a usted como se refiere a una compra de su vehículo. Si las fotos que tomó de Ana Risoul fueron utilizadas como garantía, y si la posición oficial de Monterrey ESP es que existen DOS, o no existe.

Entiendo que, como la mayoría de los miembros de ESP, usted puede han sido pidió no hablar conmigo. Sin embargo me comprometo a informar la verdad y que debe prevalecer sobre cualquier otra cosa. Si decides hablar conmigo, te doy permiso para grabar nuestra conversación y difusión en cualquier lugar. Tal ves, si tienes la verdad nos colocan en el mismo lado.

Si ESP es bueno, por favor, ayudar a salir la verdad. Si está podrido, puedo entender tú y los otros desean ocultar. Pero ya podemos grabar nuestra conversación, usted no necesita tener ningún temor de ser mal citado.

Gracias

No recibí ninguna respuesta.

Envié otro texto a la Sra. Risoul. Incluí el texto enviado al Sr. Ortiz y agregó:

05/10/17, 14:44:56:

Ana;

Por favor, presentarse y hablar sobre el registro, si hay algo de verdad deben hablar y defender la verdad. Usted puede grabar la conversación.

Ella no hizo lugar.

En mi próximo informe en Monterrey, se presentará más información sobre líderes del ESP en Mexico y en el procesamiento de Toni Zarattini.