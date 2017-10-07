His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought.

Keith Raniere wanted a woman’s group based on master-slave relationships. He did not call it blackmail, and branding. DOS was to be an intense form of training where, by being well-trained slaves, women would learn discipline; their weak little minds and ugly, morally bankrupt souls would become pure and true through his teachings in an intensified setting.

All of the women wait to ne healed by Vanguard's sperm.

Women have always been fickle and foolish, Keith teaches. They are pampered. They do not have it tough like men. He had the answer: Make them obedient. Make them keep their word. Make them strong. In this way, they would become great and find their place in the world.

He was offering hope for women. He implored told his original group – Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Dani Padilla, Loretta Garza and Jimena Garza: “Let’s save the world by uplifting women”.

Lauren readily agreed – and went out to find other slaves.

Deeply introspective, next to Keith Raniere, she is the reason why ESP exists and is healing so many people around the world.

Lauren Salzman works hard for Keith Raniere. If DOS were to change the world, she had to recruit other women to become member/slaves.

The DOS plan was to offer unique discipline: life coaching, micromanaged until the woman got the desired goal: advanced, poised, beautiful, strong.

They were to come from the ranks of ESP [and Jness] women. Coaches would solicit the coached. Friends would solicit women they knew.

Keith knew collateral was essential. Women are so weak that without collateral, they would wimp out at the first tough order. Collateral would keep them reigned in until they got strong.

Recruitment was the first imperative. Depending on who the DOS team was recruiting, Keith had nothing to do with DOS or everything to do with it.

Lauren sized up which women would be shy about giving first collateral – gross and graphic nude pictures – into the hands of a man, even Vanguard.

Lauren said DOS was an international women’s group. It was not run by ESP. Lauren averred Keith was not involved. If that satisfied the woman, she was encouraged to give collateral to the unnamed women of DOS.

Sometimes, a prospective DOS woman did not trust giving graphic nudes to a mysterious group of women. Lauren then whispered: “Keith created DOS. You trust him don’t you?”

One woman gave her pornographic video because she knew Keith was the leader of DOS.

But it was not easy for Lauren to know what to tell a woman she was trying to bring into a secret women’s slavery group.

One woman was told upfront that the genius of Keith was behind every inch of DOS.

The woman balked: ‘So you’re starting a pure woman’s group started by a man?’

A lie might have worked better.

If a lie was efficacious, Lauren told it, but she has done that for years for Keith.

I assume, she would have preferred to proclaim that all women want a master, an all-wise, spiritual father [or lover or husband]. He is Keith Raniere.

Vanguard will never betray you.

Catholic Vanguard; suitable for framing and placing on your altar for daily worship. Word of caution: Vanguard does not take Bitcoin – just U.S. dollars, Mexican pesos and Euros.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Lauren Salzman dijo dos historias de Keith para atraer a las mujeres de DOS

Keith Raniere querido grupo de la mujer basada en relaciones de amo-esclavo. Él no llama chantaje y la marca. DOS iba a ser una forma intensa de formación donde, por ser esclavos bien entrenados, las mujeres aprenderían disciplina; sus pequeñas mentes débiles y almas feas, bancarrota moral se convertiría en puro y verdadero a través de sus enseñanzas en un ambiente intensificado.

All of the women wait to ne healed by Vanguard's sperm.

Las mujeres siempre han sido inconstantes y tonto, enseña a Keith. Ellos son mimados. No tienen lo duro como los hombres. Él tenía la respuesta: que sean obedientes. Hacer que mantenga su palabra. Hacen fuerte. De esta manera, ellos se grandes y encontrar su lugar en el mundo.

Él estaba ofreciendo esperanza para las mujeres. Él imploró a su grupo original – Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Rosa Laura Junco, Mónica Durán, Dani Padilla, Loretta Garza y Jimena Garza: “Let’s salvar al mundo por women edificante”.

Lauren fácilmente de acuerdo – y salió a encontrar a otros esclavos.

Deeply introspective, next to Keith Raniere, she is the reason why ESP exists and is healing so many people around the world.

Lauren Salzman trabaja duro para Keith Raniere. Si los DOS se fueron a cambiar el mundo, tuvo que contratar a otras mujeres para convertirse en miembro/esclavos.

El plan de DOS era ofrecer disciplina única: vida coaching, manejados hasta que la mujer consiguió el objetivo deseado: avanzado, preparado, hermoso, fuerte.

Debían venir de las filas de las mujeres ESP [y Jness]. Entrenadores solicitar el entrenado. Amigos solicitar a mujeres sabían.

Keith era garantía, esencial. Las mujeres son tan débiles que sin aval, lo harían a wimp hacia fuera en la primera orden dura. Garantía sería mantenerlos en reinó hasta que fuerte.

El reclutamiento era el primer imperativo. Dependiendo de que estaba reclutando el equipo DOS, Keith tenía nada que ver con DOS o todo que ver con eso.

Lauren de tamaño hasta que la mujer sería tímida acerca de dar primera colaterales – brutos y gráfico fotos desnuda – en manos de un hombre, incluso de vanguardia.

Lauren dijo que dos fue un internacional Grupo de mujeres. No fue dirigido por Lauren especialmente afirmaba Keith no estuvo implicado. Si satisfacen a la mujer, ella alentó para dar garantías a las mujeres sin nombre de los DOS.

A veces, una mujer de DOS futuros no confiaba en dar gráfico desnudos a un misterioso grupo de mujeres. Lauren entonces susurró: DOS “Keith creado. Usted confíe en él no? ”

Una mujer dio su video pornográfico porque sabía que Keith fue el líder de la DOS.

Pero no fue fácil para Lauren saber qué decirle a una mujer ella estaba tratando de traer a un secreto grupo de mujeres la esclavitud.

Una mujer le dijo por adelantado que el genio de Keith era detrás de cada pulgada de DOS.

La mujer se opuso: ‘así vas a empezar grupo de una mujer pura Iniciado por un hombre?’

Una mentira podría haber funcionado mejor.

Si una mentira fue eficaz, Lauren lo dijo, pero ella ha hecho durante años por Keith.

Supongo que ella hubiera preferido a proclamar que todas las mujeres quieren un maestro, un sabio, padre espiritual [o amante o marido]. Es Keith Raniere.

Vanguard will never betray you.

Vanguardia de católico; conveniente para enmarcar y colocar en su altar para el culto diario. Palabra de PRECAUCIÓN: vanguardia no tiene Bitcoin – sólo dólares estadounidenses, pesos mexicanos y Euros.