Notes on a Raniere’s dodgy trail: October 5th (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Mother upset

The mother of DOS slave Sahajo Heartel is reportedly upset that her daughter has become a DOS slave, branding her pussy with “K-R” – the initials of her master, Keith Raniere, who prefers to be called by his made-up title of Vanguard (Wonder why he didn’t brand the DOS slave-women with a big “V”?).

Sahajo, who works for Rainbow Cultural Garden as a German-speaking nanny, is said to be getting special lingual lessons from her Vanguard.

Reverence is easy, when reverence is due

During the poorly attended V-Week 2017, “Reverence” was offered every morning before breakfast. Reverence is a part of the curriculum of exo/eso.

Revence is geared toward teaching a person to have reverence for those who should be revered, such as, for instance, Vanguard.

Finally, a course that allows you to pay good money to be taught that you need to revere the man who created the course and to show that reverence by paying more money to take more courses created by the man who creates the courses. Yeah, sure, that all makes sense, right?

Green with envious stripes?

Lauren Salzman

When she was 22, Vanguard chose Lauren Salzman to bear his first-born child. By 30, he realized she had too many disintegrations so he had his first-born child with another woman. Vanguard had his second-born child when Lauren was 41, but not with Lauren. She had too many inner deficiencies. Lauren is still waiting for her turn to become a Vanguard baby-mama.

High Rank, Green-Sashed Lauren Salzman has been sickly for years. She has low energy, terrible skin, and something wrong with her reproductive system.

Keith originally told her, when she was 22, he would father her child. She is past 40 now and still waiting. Meanwhile, Lauren got her vagina hot-iron branded with his initials. Lauren lied to a lot of women to get them branded also.

She went to the hospital recently for surgery for her reproductive system.

Next to Keith’s initials

Lauren is in charge of the stripe path. She ranks higher than Allison Mack in ESP.

Allison must please Lauren if she wants to be recommended for a promotion in the path of the stripes.

Conversely, Allison is higher than Lauren in DOS. Lauren is Allison’s slave and has to do what Allison orders. Lauren has to ask Allison permission for sleep.

The conflicting roles pit the two women against each other. Both women want to be the “prime woman” for Vanguard.

Still, on Lauren Salzman’s pussy, next to her beloved Keith Raniere’s initials – ‘K-R’ – is, unhappily for her, another set of initials: ‘A-M’ for nemesis, Allison Mack.

No wonder Lauren is unwell. It could be karma. Or maybe she just doesn’t have enough reverence.

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith Raniere: Thus bad begins, and worse remains behind.

Lauren’s Bizarre Diet

Then again it could be diet.

For years, Lauren never got her diet act together. Even before DOS, Keith was forcing her to be malnourished. For a while, she ate nothing but saltine crackers and drank only apple juice. Then she went on an all liquid diet. She was one of the first to go on the Raniere 500 calorie diet – the diet sure to ruin health and drain vitality from women.

Lauren switched diets often. She took to eating squash and steamed veggies. Then the Miracle Noodles diet. But she remains unhappy and unwell.

What can anyone say? No one can really be healthy, or happy, if they are doing the work of the devil Vanguard.

Wedding Bells Toll for Green Card Kid

Allison Mack, millionaire actress turned bankrupt ESP teacher; Nicki Clyne, successful TV actress turned minimum wage gopher; Geoffrey Goldberg and Evan Zimmerman, Harvard MBA and Stanford electrical engineer turned minimum wage worker for ESP and part time masseur.

From L-r : Allison Mack with her spouse, Nicki Clyne, on a double date with two gay ESPians. Isn’t it clear from the photo that ESPians are alive with pleasure?

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne are said to have gotten married, according to a young lady who witnessed the solemnization.

While both love to vomit after every meal [to stay thin for Keith,] they may not love to be in a sham marriage. Allison may have married Nicki to help her get a green card. Nicki is Canadian.

Those who are close to the two DOS slaves {Nicki is Allison’s slave] say they do not know if the two women – who have not been known to be gay – have consummated their marriage.

Even if they wanted to, as DOS slaves, they get little sleep and less to eat. And when they’re finally finished with Keith-related work, probably the last thing on their minds is sex.

For his part, Keith sleeps and eats enough for all three of them.

Allison Mack’s parents have taken ESP courses. Just enough to know that Keith Raniere is the best thing that’s ever happened to Allison. Ask her mother and father: They are quite close to reverence.

x

Above: Jim Del Negro with Esther Chiappone. Below is Nicki Clyne on stage at V-Week. Is SOP Dead? Will it bury Jim Del Negro?

Most members of SOP quit when they found out about DOS. Now there may be repercussions for the SOP owner of record, James J. Del Negro.

Jim may owe hundreds of thousands in unpaid taxes.

The Society of Protectors LLC was formed in 2012 in Delaware. It grew from 101 men on the first SOP Weekend to more than 500 men, paying $50 per month. In addition, SOP offered six-day training [$3-6 k] and Weekend training [$1,000 plus].

From 2013 to 2017, SOP may have generated $2 million in revenue. Expenses are not likely to be close to income. Profits were likely scooped up by Keith, possibly via Karen Unterreiner’s multi-level internal accounting system, and money moved through Mexico via Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt to wherever Keith directed, possibly off shore via Luxembourg for Keith.

While cash went to Keith, the tax liability will stay with James J. Del Negro.

Sources in Clifton Park, NY tell me that Jim’s SOP-related financial liability is worse than I originally thought. Following Raniere’s carefully scripted “Business Management Plan”, Jim supposedly failed to report any of the $2 million in revenues that SOP has taken in.

Of course, Jim never really got any of the SOP money. He’s broke – just like Nancy Salzman, who is well-documented “owner-of-record” of Executive Success Programs (ESP).

SOP is set up like ESP where Nancy Salzman gets the tax liability as owner-of-record. And Keith gets the profit and has total control of ESP.

A word-of-caution to ex-SOP members:

I would not be surprised if Jimmy, if he learns he is under investigation for tax evasion, will try to trick former SOP members into agreeing they were once part owners of SOP. Normally, this could not be done easily since a limited liability company (LLC) like SOP is controlled by an operating agreement. This is prepared prior to commencing business and should recite who owns what percentage of an LLC.

Keith probably never did complete an “Operating Agreement” for SOP. So, now he can direct Jim to backdate one. If Jimmy can get other SOP men to agree, or admit they were formerly SOP owners, Jimmy can pass tax liability on to them.

Otherwise, Jim’s name is on everything. Keith’s name is on nothing. Jimmy might have to take the hit, especially if special agents from the IRS come from the criminal side of the agency.

And the first ESPian to be arrested will be a pillar to the cause.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Notas sobre camino chungo de Raniere: 5 de octubre

Madre trastornada

La madre de esclavo de DOS Sahajo Heartel al parecer está molesto de que su hija se ha convertido en un esclavo de DOS, marca su coño con “K-R”-las iniciales de su amo, Keith Raniere, quien prefiere ser llamado por su título confeccionado de vanguardia (maravilla por qué él no marca los DOS sl Ave-las mujeres con un gran “V”?).

Sahajo, que trabaja para el arco iris Cultural jardín como una niñera de habla alemana, se dice que estar recibiendo lecciones de idiomas especiales de su vanguardia.

Reverencia es fácil, cuando es debida reverencia

Durante el mal atendido 2017 V-semana, “Reverence” fue ofrecido cada mañana antes del desayuno. Reverencia es una parte del plan de estudios de exo/eso.

Revence está orientado a enseñar a una persona que reverencia a los que debe ser reverenciado, como, por ejemplo, vanguardia.

Finalmente, un curso que te permite pagar el buen dinero que se les enseñe que necesita a reverenciar al hombre que creó el curso y para mostrar esa reverencia pagando más dinero para tomar más cursos creados por el hombre que crea los cursos. ¿sí, claro, que todo hace sentido, derecha?

¿Verde con franjas envidiosos?

Lauren Salzman

Cuando tenía 22, vanguardia eligió Lauren Salzman para tener a su primer hijo. Por 30, se dio cuenta que tenía muchas desintegraciones por lo que tuvo su primer hijo con otra mujer. Vanguardia tuvo su segundo hijo cuando Lauren era 41, pero no con Lauren. Ella tenía demasiadas deficiencias internas. Lauren sigue esperando su turno para convertirse en un bebé-mamá de vanguardia.

Alto rango, Green-Sashed Lauren Salzman ha estado enfermo por años. Tiene bajo consumo de energía, la piel terrible y algo mal con su sistema reproductivo.

Keith originalmente le dijo, cuando tenía 22, él sería padre de su hijo. Ella está más allá de 40 ahora y todavía a la espera. Mientras tanto, Lauren consiguió su vagina caliente-hierro de la marca con sus iniciales. Lauren le mintió a un montón de mujeres para conseguir que la marca también.

Ella fue al hospital recientemente para la cirugía por su sistema reproductivo.

Junto a las iniciales de Keith

Lauren está a cargo de la ruta de la raya. Alinea más arriba que Allison Mack en ESP.

Allison debe por favor a Lauren si ella quiere ser recomendado para una promoción en la trayectoria de las rayas.

Por el contrario, Allison es superior a Lauren en DOS. Lauren es esclavo de Allison y tiene que ver a lo que Allison órdenes. Lauren tiene que pedir permiso a Allison para el sueño.

Los roles conflictivos hoyo a las dos mujeres cara a cara. Las mujeres quieren ser el “prime woman” de vanguardia.

Todavía, en el coño de Lauren Salzman, junto a las iniciales de su amado Keith Raniere – ‘K-R’ – es, desgraciadamente para ella, otro conjunto de iniciales: ‘A-M’ de Némesis, Allison Mack.

No es de extrañar Lauren es malestar. Podría ser karma. O tal vez ella no tiene suficiente reverencia.

Extraño de Lauren dieta y luego otra vez puede ser dieta.

Durante años, Lauren nunca reunió su acto de dieta. Incluso antes de DOS, Keith estaba obligándola a estar desnutridos. Durante un tiempo, nada más que galletas saladas comía y bebía sólo zumo de manzana. Entonces ella encendió una dieta líquida todos. Fue uno de los primeros en ir en el Raniere 500 dieta de calorías – la dieta que a arruinar la salud y vitalidad de las mujeres de drenaje.

Lauren cambió a menudo las dietas. Ella tomó a comer zapallo y verduras al vapor. A continuación, la dieta de los tallarines del milagro. Pero ella sigue siendo infeliz y malestar.

¿Qué puede decir alguien? Nadie puede estar realmente sano y feliz, si hacen el trabajo del diablo vanguardia.

Peaje de las campanas boda para tarjeta verde chico

Se dicen que han conseguido casados, según una joven que fue testigo de la solemnización de Allison Mack y Nicki Clyne.

Mientras tanto amor a vomitar después de cada comida [a permanecer delgadas para Keith], no puede amar a un matrimonio simulado. Allison puede haber casado Nicki para ayudarla a obtener una tarjeta verde. Nicki es canadiense.

Aquellos que están cerca de los dos esclavos DOS {Nicki es esclavo de Allison] decir que no sé si las dos mujeres – que no se han sabido para ser gay – han consumado su matrimonio.

Incluso si quisieran, como DOS esclavos, dormir un poco y menos para comer. Y cuando está finalmente terminados con el trabajo de Keith, probablemente la última cosa en sus mentes es el sexo.

Por su parte, Keith duerme y come lo suficiente para los tres.

Los padres de Allison Mack han tomado cursos de ESP. Solo basta con saber que Keith Raniere es lo mejor que ha pasado a Allison. Pregunte a su madre y padre: están muy cerca de reverencia.

Arriba: Jim Del Negro con Esther Chiappone. A continuación es Nicki Clyne en el escenario V-semana. ¿Es muerto de SOP? ¿Enterrarán Jim Del Negro?

Mayoría de los miembros de SOP dejar cuando se enteraron de DOS. Ahora puede haber consecuencias para el propietario de SOP del record, James J. Del Negro.

Jim puede deber los cientos de miles de impuestos impagos.

La sociedad de protectores de LLC se formó en 2012 en Delaware. Creció de 101 hombres en el primer fin de semana de SOP a más de 500 hombres, pagar $50 por mes. Además, SOP ofrece entrenamiento seis días [$3-6 k] y fin de semana [$1.000 más].

De 2013 a 2017, SOP puede haber generado $ 2 millones en ingresos. Gastos no suelen estar cerca de ingresos. Ganancias fueron probablemente sacado con pala para arriba por Keith, posiblemente vía multinivel sistema de contabilidad interno de Karen Unterreiner y el dinero se movió a través de México a través de Emiliano Salinas y Alex Betancourt donde Keith dirigido, posiblemente off shore a través de Luxemburgo para Keith.

Mientras que el efectivo fue Keith, la responsabilidad de impuesto se quedará con James J. Del Negro.

Fuentes en Clifton Park, NY me dicen que la responsabilidad financiera relacionada con el SOP de Jim es peor de lo que pensaba originalmente. Atentamente de Raniere guión “Business Management Plan”, Jim supuestamente no cualquiera de los $ 2 millones en ingresos que SOP ha en.

Por supuesto, Jim nunca realmente consiguió alguno de los fondos de compensación. Es se rompió – al igual que Nancy Salzman, que es “owner-of-record bien documentado” de programas de éxito Ejecutivo (ESP).

SOP se configura como ESP donde Nancy Salzman obtiene la responsabilidad fiscal como titular de registro. Keith recibe el beneficio y tiene el control total de ESP.

Una palabra-de-cuidado a los miembros de la ex-SOP:

No me sorprendería si Jimmy, si él se entera de que está bajo investigación por evasión de impuestos, a intentar engañarle a ex miembros de SOP de acuerdo una vez eran propietarios de parte de SOP. Normalmente, esto podría no hacerse fácilmente desde una sociedad de responsabilidad limitada (LLC) como SOP es controlado por un acuerdo de explotación. Esto está preparado antes de comenzar el negocio y debe recitar quién posee qué porcentaje de una LLC.

Keith probablemente nunca completé un “Operating Agreement” para SOP. Por lo tanto, ahora puede dirigir Jim a retrotraer a uno. Si Jimmy puede conseguir otros hombres de SOP de acuerdo, o admitir que antes eran dueños de SOP, Jimmy puede pasar impuestos a ellos.

De lo contrario, nombre de Jim está en todo. Nombre de Keith está en nada. Jimmy tendría que tomar el golpe, especialmente si vienen de agentes especiales del IRS del lado criminal de la Agencia.

Y el primero ESPian a ser arrestado será un pilar para la causa.