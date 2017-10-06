Part 1: Monterrey ESP: an investigation into suppression of free speech

Frank Report is preparing a series of stories about the Monterrey ESP Center. Its focus is on oppression of ESP members who might want to quit. The story includes the role of the co-owners of the Mexico City ESP Center, Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt.

Alex Betancourt

Alejandro ‘Alex’ Betancourt has filed a criminal complaint against former ESP coach Toni Zarattini.

The reason I name Mr. Salinas and Mr. Betancourt as ‘gay lovers’ is because in evaluating the motives of the people involved in this matter, it is important to know relationships. These two are more than business partners; they are lovers who may wish to advance personal and private agendas through their actions.

Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013.

Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013. The true nature of their relationship, if known to the Mexican public, might have an unfortunate effect on Ms. Paleta’s popularity. If the Mexican public becomes informed about Ms. Paleta’s role in DOS, her fan base might disappear completely.

Some may be surprised to learn that Mr. Salinas has a gay lover since he is married to Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta.

As one source wrote,

Emi {Salinas] did not break up with Alex [Betancourt] before dating and falling in so called love with his bride to be [Ludwika Paleta]. Alex found out about it after the fact. He was heartbroken for awhile, but now that Emi has returned to his bed they are as thick as thieves again.

A former ESP coach in Monterrey, Toni Zarattini, has become a target in a criminal complaint.

Behind these gated walls in San Pedro Garza Garcia is the ESP Monterrey Center.

Messrs. Salinas and Betancourt are trying to put Mr. Zarattinni in prison. They have claimed that Mr. Zarattini conspired with others to extort $2 million from ESP, alleging that was the amount Mr, Zarattini wanted to be paid in order that he not disclose their industrial secrets.

In furtherance of this charge, an ESP proctor in Monterrey, Ana Risoul, gave testimony about Mr. Zarattini saying he told her about the highly secretive women’s group called DOS and advised her not to join it.

Ms. Risoul is the daughter of the owner of Risoul Company, an electrical equipment company with more than 20 locations and 500 employees in Mexico.

Ms. Risoul may have been coerced into giving testimony because of collateral she may have given to Mr. Raniere. She might also be unaware of how her testimony is being used to construct a narrative of possible distortion.

Her testimony appears to support Mr. Betancourt’s narrative that forms the basis of the criminal complaint against Mr. Zarattini.

I have called and texted Ana Risoul seeking comment. She has declined to respond.

I would like to discover if DOS has ‘collateral’ on her, such as compromising photographs, videos, audio confessions or the assignment of assets to Keith Raniere or his agents.

I tried to contact Ms. Risoul’s husband, Geraldo Ayala, her ESP coach, Marcelo Ortiz, as well as Messrs. Salinas, Betancourt and Raniere.

None have returned my calls or texts.

In my next post on this topic, I plan to publish my texts to Ms. Risoul, Mr. Ayala and Mr. Ortiz. I hope that they may yet contact me to help clarify several murky points about what is happening in ESP in Monterrey.

Toni Zarattini is a farmer living in the Monterrey area. He is the target of a criminal apprehension order based on a complaint made by ESP by Alejandro Betancourt.

Toni Zarattini is a blueberry farmer living in the Monterrey area. He is the target of a criminal apprehension order based on a complaint made by Alejandro Betancourt on behalf of ESP.

Keith Raniere operates ESP with a decided preference for non disclosure.

Keith Raniere operates ESP worldwide with a decided preference for non-disclosure, non-transparency and the punishment of dissenters.

The ESP Monterrey Center is in San Pedro Garza, Garcia, an affluent city in the greater Monterrey area.

EDITOR’S NOTE: SPANISH TRANSLATIONS OF SEVERAL RECENT POSTS WILL BE ADDED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS.