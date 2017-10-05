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by Mike Saavedra





The Man of La Mancha is a musical inspired by Cervantes’ “Don Quixote“.





One of Keith Raniere’s favorite teachings comes from “The Man of La Mancha”.





Specifically, the song: “Impossible Dream”.





You can listen to the song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfHnzYEHAow





Lyrics:

To dream … the impossible dream …

To fight … the unbeatable foe …

To bear … with unbearable sorrow …

To run … where the brave dare not go …

To right … the unrightable wrong …

To love … pure and chaste from afar …

To try … when your arms are too weary …

To reach … the unreachable star …

This is my quest, to follow that star …

No matter how hopeless, no matter how far …

To fight for the right, without question or pause …

To be willing to march into Hell, for a Heavenly cause …

And I know if I’ll only be true, to this glorious quest,

That my heart will lie will lie peaceful and calm,

when I’m laid to my rest …





And the world will be better for this:

That one man, scorned and covered with scars,

Still strove, with his last ounce of courage,

To reach … the unreachable star …





For neither good nor evil can last for ever; and so it follows that as evil has lasted a long time, good must now be close at hand.”

“For neither good nor evil can last for ever; and so it follows that as evil has lasted a long time, good must now be close at hand.”

Keith Raniere may not have realized it, but Frank Parlato is a man like Don Quixote. Ceaseless in his attempts. Specifically, his great quest to find the “One Thousand Millionaires” that Raniere built… no matter the cost.





But we, the audience… know it is an impossible dream. For he will never find them. They are like ghostly vapors. Tainted with particles of bullshit.

And yet Parlato continues to seek… the impossible dream.

The quest for 1000 Keith-built millionaires has been a little slow. At times it is depressing. For one is expecting to meet with people glad and gleeful because Keith Raniere touched their lives and made them successful. Where are they?

The quest for the 1,000 Keith-built millionaires: One is expecting to meet, at every turn, people glad and joyful because Keith Raniere touched their lives and left them successful….





On a less satirical note, the reason Keith Raniere uses this story to motivate, is to have the mindless drones continue towards impossible tasks that will never bear fruit and prevent them from living their lives. He uses this metaphor to have them slave away, despite the futility. They are stuck in a prison of his devising…. a prison of their own goodness.





It is the worst-intended kind of hypnosis… using the pull inside every human of a quixotic quest for their own greatness.





Instead, he uses their noble quest for his own aims. Feeding, Fucking, Fleeing from Responsibilities and Fighting with those who leave him.

1000 Keith built millionaires gather in Clifton Park to celebrate what Keith did for them.

Imaginary scene: 1000 Keith-built millionaires gather in tribute to Keith Raniere. Every one is wealthy, independent, and successful. Grateful to Keith for helping them find their own inner strength. He urges them onward to independence: “Never stand begging for that which you have the power to earn,” says Vanguard. There is a time when the curriculum must end. The Keith-built millionaires say “Thank you Vanguard, for your part in MY journey.” And it is Vanguard who is grateful and gives tribute to the students for their passing into freedom and away from him.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Finally, from so little sleeping and so much reading, his brain dried up and he went completely out of his mind.

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

A bad year and a bad month to all the backbiting bloggers in the world!

A sea snake can kill as many as 1000 people with its venom. Cannot a Vanguard kill the poverty of people with the same deadly precision?

A sea snake can kill as many as 1000 people with its venom.

The Zimbabwe billion dollar note was worth about $20.

The Zimbabwe Billion Dollar note, once worth almost $20.

Artist's conception; [this is not an authentic photo]. A child of Rainbow Cultural Garden may grow up to be psychopath, but, since he will not be able to speak fluently in any language, he will likely be less dangerous to society.

I guide the growth of dependence of spirit in the students who come to my intensives…





