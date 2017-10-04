Douglas C. Engelbart seems to have invented teleconferencing.

Douglas C. Engelbart seems to have developed teleconferencing. But Keith Raniere claims he did but lost the patent.

Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn said Vanguard is a liar.

Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn said Vanguard is a liar. She’s only partially correct: he’s a lot worse than that.

In 2014, Keith Raniere sued Microsoft and AT&T in Federal Court in Texas. The case was thrown out earlier this year.

Chief Judge Barbara Lynn said, “The case was exceptional because it stands out from others with respect to the unreasonable manner in which it was litigated”.

She said Keith Raniere’s conduct, “…culminating in his untruthful testimony at the hearing on the motion to dismiss, demonstrates a pattern of obfuscation and bad faith”.

Keith merely claimed he invented teleconferencing. The problem was he didn’t own any patents. There were some patents filed 20 years ago, but owned by someone else. Keith said he had a written agreement from the owner on the patents. Where was it? He lost it.

In federal court, he produced a fraudulent document that purported to give him ownership of the patents. Microsoft and AT&T caught him in his lie. The lawsuit was tossed out and the judge had to decide whether to put Keith in prison for perjury or sanction him.

She decided to fine Keith $1.2 million to reimburse the lawyers for Microsoft and AT&T.

Keith is suing again, this time in State Court, trying to prove he owns patents not in his name. He has no proof, no written documentation.

Keith Raniere may have invented teleconferencing. Although Doug Englebart, of Stanford Research International, seems to have invented it.

Of all the visionaries of Silicon Valley, none were greater than Doug Engelbart.

It seems a shame that Doug, who died in 2013, at age 88, would have to steal this essential invention away from Keith – who was only eight years old at the time it was invented.

Keith has gotten some credit for his unique talents.

Doug has many other credits. Keith has none.

Doug designed modern computers as a whole. His work transformed the way people use computers. He is the father of modern computer technologies and the father of the internet.

And they give Doug, not Keith, credit for inventing on-screen video teleconferencing and video conferencing. They give Doug credit for developing the use of computers on ARPAnet, the predecessor of today’s internet.

Keith had people killed for their beliefs.

Keith says he has had people killed for their beliefs.

Keith may not have invented the internet but he did invent Consumers' Buyline. And wearing fashionable sweaters.

Keith was inventive in the lies he put in his bio about Consumers’ Buy Line. But his worst ever transgression may be that sweater.

Why didn’t Keith invent the internet?

Doug developed shared screen collaboration, multiple windows, word processing, hypermedia, object addressing and dynamic file linking, and a collaborative real-time editor. He developed computer time sharing, network computing, graphical computing, the graphical user interface and hypertext links – by 1968.

Two inventors, one a Vanguard, who is accused of lying to a federal judge about who owned a patent. The other a man who was the prophet of the way we do computing these days.

Vanguard spent his whole life fucking women, enslaving them, cheating people out of their life savings, and suing people into oblivion through perjury.

Doug spent his whole life trying to improve human knowledge and connecting inventors and scientists together. He never made them sign confidentiality agreements.

Keith Raniere’s honors include the annual Vanguard Week, a 10 day celebration of his nativity, and daily tribute at every ESP Intensive.

Keith invented a death and demise timeline he would send to women to threaten them.

Doug Engelbart developed video conferencing when Keith was eight years old. Is it possible that Keith tipped Doug off on how to do it?

Doug Engelbart honors include the National Medal of Technology, the Lemelson-MIT Prize and the Turing Award.

Keith has filed 87 patents, none of which is in use.

Doug received 21 patents, the last one of which — received in 1970 — was for the computer mouse.

Doug’s technology and approaches to computing were further developed at Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center, Apple Computer, Microsoft and elsewhere. Doug was so far ahead of his time, it took more than 20 years for Apple to figure out how to use the technology from XEROX, which had taken it from Doug.

Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith invented the world’s first multi-level blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Keith sues anyone who shares any knowledge from anything he claims to have invented.

Doug never sued anyone. He wanted this knowledge shared with the world.

Doug Englebart has been compared to Leonardo DaVinci.

Keith Raniere has been compared to Charlie Manson.

Doug with his invention - the mouse.

Doug with his invention – the mouse.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere holds intellectual patents (some are pending) in the areas of human potential, ethics, expression, voice and musical training, athletic performance, commerce and business management, education and learning, child development, community building, information processing and human modeling. He also holds several technological patents on computer inventions and a sleep-guidance system. Not one of his patents are being used anywhere outside of his cult.