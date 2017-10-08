Keith Raniere’s ex-girlfriend: ‘I know you’re out there, hoping someone will stop him’ (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Gina Hutchinson, who died October 8, 2002, a woman who was once one of Keith’s women writes to Frank Report. She was young herself when she first came into contact with Keith Raniere. Here is her poignant advice – on the anniversary of the death of another underage girl, Gina, who Keith captured when she was 15, and held her like a python holds its prey until she escaped from him in death. Listen to these word of one who actually suffered the love of the Vanguard.

Gina Hutchinson was 15 when Keith Raniere had sex with her. He was 24.

Keith Raniere raped her when she was 15. Her name was Gina Hutchinson.

By Just one voice:

I know you’re out there. I believe there are many of you.

I know you’re afraid. You’re hoping it will be someone else, something else stops him.

Perhaps another story about him in the newspaper will do it. Maybe the police will find out about you or the others. Then it will stop, or they will disappear to some island. But you know that’s not going to happen. He enjoys this too much, and nothing has stopped him before.

You think they have too much money, too much power. What can one person do?

The truth is, you’re really the one with the power, the chosen one, the one who can stop everything, stop it from happening to anyone else, ever again.

Remember, when you thought you were special; what you had was just between you and him, a special secret to keep, a vow, a promise. How old were you when it started? How soon before he tossed you aside, maybe for a close friend, or your younger sister?

At first, it felt so special, a secret that no one else knew, that just the two of you shared…how unique you were… how you were chosen to be with him, how that made you different from all the rest.

Soon you came to realize. As quickly as it dawned on you that you were so special, the sunset came and you knew you were just one of many.

You see those women who came before you. You look on the new women who are about to replace you.

This road that you are on is not the road to spiritual enlightenment. This is not okay, and it needs to stop. You want to stop it, you don’t want it to happen, not to anyone else. But you’re afraid and that’s understandable.

Keith Raniere poses with a former girlfriend Toni Natalie. She claims he has relentlessly pursued her for years.

Keith Raniere with Toni Natalie. He claimed he would love her forever and then he sued her and tried to get her indicted.

Maybe, you were really the chosen one, chosen to be that one voice, brave enough, strong enough to speak out loud. I was under the age of consent, but I am within the statute of limitations. I’m not going to allow this to happen to anyone else.

Just one brave voice might stop it from going on for another decade or more.

I promise you that many who came before you will be there by your side. It’s not easy to be the first to be brave, to stand in your own voice and speak your truth.

For many of us, it’s too late. The laws don’t allow us to speak out. Years later, when we wake up and look back, we realize, those young girls, they were just like me, and the ones who came later, are just like you. Look around you, at the sick, dying, and the dead.

There’s a saying that leopards don’t change their spots. Keith hasn’t changed anything in the last 35 years, other than the names of the girls.

Reach out to someone who can help you.

As Rhiannon how many times Keith Raniere raped her when she was 12 years old.

Keith raped her when she was 12 years old.

Keith raped her when she was 15; Gina Hutchinson

Keith Raniere

“Come to me my pretty.”…. Keith Raniere

Ask Gina Melita who old she was when Keith Raniere raped her.

Gina Melita was 15 when Keith raped her.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Ex novia de Keith Raniere: ‘Sé que estás ahí fuera, esperando que alguien le dejará’

En el 15 º aniversario de la muerte de Gina Hutchinson, fallecido el 08 de octubre de 2002, una mujer que era una vez una de las mujeres de Keith escribe Frank informe. Ella era joven ella misma cuando ella primero entró en contacto con Keith Raniere. Aquí está su conmovedor Consejo – en el aniversario de la muerte de otra chica menor de edad, Gina, que Keith capturado cuando tenía 15 y celebró su como una pitón mantiene su presa hasta que escapó de él en la muerte. Escuchar estas palabras de quien realmente sufrió el amor de la vanguardia.

Gina Hutchinson was 15 when Keith Raniere had sex with her. He was 24.

Keith Raniere la violó cuando tenía 15. Su nombre era Gina Hutchinson.

Por apenas una sola voz:

Sé que estás ahí. Creo que hay muchos de ustedes.

Sé que estás asustado. Usted está esperando va a ser alguien, algo le detiene.

Tal vez otra historia acerca de él en el periódico lo hará. Tal vez la policía averiguará acerca de usted o los demás. Luego se detendrá, o desaparecen a alguna isla. Pero sabes que no va a pasar. Él goza de demasiado y nada antes lo ha dejado.

Se piensan que tienen demasiado dinero, demasiado poder. ¿Qué puede hacer una persona?

La verdad es que eres realmente el uno con el poder, elegido, que puede dejar todo, para vuelva a suceder a nadie, nunca.

Recuerde, cuando creías que era especiales; lo que tenías era sólo entre tú y él, un secreto especial para mantener, una promesa, una promesa. ¿Qué edad tenía cuando empezó? ¿Cuánto antes lanzó te aparte, tal vez para un amigo, o tu hermana?

En primer lugar, se sentía tan especial, un secreto que nadie sabía, que sólo dos de ustedes compartieron… únicas era… Cómo fueron elegidos para estar con él, que te hizo diferente al resto.

Pronto llegó a realizar. Tan pronto como amaneció en que fuiste tan especial, vino la puesta de sol y se te conocía era sólo uno de muchos.

Ves a las mujeres que vinieron antes que tú. Ves de la nueva mujer que están a punto de reemplazarle.

Este camino que estás en el no es el camino a la iluminación espiritual. Esto no está bien, y tiene que dejar. Usted quiere detenerlo, no desea que esto ocurra, no a nadie. Pero tiene miedo y eso es comprensible.

Tal vez, era realmente el elegido, elegido para ser la voz de un, lo suficientemente valiente, lo suficientemente fuerte para hablar hacia fuera ruidosamente. Yo tenía la edad de consentimiento, pero estoy dentro de la prescripción. No voy a permitir que esto suceda a nadie más.

Keith Raniere poses with a former girlfriend Toni Natalie. She claims he has relentlessly pursued her for years.

Keith Raniere con Toni Natalie. Afirmó ama para siempre y luego demandó y trató de obtener su acusado.

Una voz valiente podría impedir que pasa otra década o más.

Te prometo que muchos de los que vinieron antes de que usted estará allí a su lado. No es fácil ser el primero en ser valiente, en su propia voz y decir su verdad.

Para muchos de nosotros, es demasiado tarde. Las leyes no nos permiten hablar. Años más tarde, cuando nos despertamos y mira hacia atrás, nos damos cuenta, esas jóvenes, eran al igual que yo y los que llegaron después, son como tú. Mira a tu alrededor, los enfermos, moribundos y los muertos.

Hay un dicho que leopardos no cambian sus manchas. Keith no ha cambiado nada en los últimos 35 años, que no sean los nombres de las chicas.

Llegar a alguien que le puede ayudar.

As Rhiannon how many times Keith Raniere raped her when she was 12 years old.

Keith la violó cuando tenía 12 años de edad.

Keith Raniere

“Come me mi pretty. “… Keith Raniere

Ask Gina Melita who old she was when Keith Raniere raped her.

Gina Melita tenía 15 Cuando Keith violaron.