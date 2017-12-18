Susan Dones: Questions to ask your Vanguard or yourselves

Susan Dones

By Susan Dones;

When I heard Keith Raniere had left for Mexico, I couldn’t stop laughing. It shows his true colors. What a total fraud this guy really is. When the going gets rough, Keith packs his bags and runs likes the sissy he really is.

If Clare Bronfman were truthful in her statement on her website and no “wrongdoing” was found, her pretend lover would be back in Albany with his mindless sheep, and he’d have his tribe kissing his feet and feeding him pizza and grapes.

Keith would be having his nightly walks and pillow talks. The branding would begin once again if things were truly aboveboard and everyone was in agreement with the so-called “girls club”.

This is where they are so stupid in their lying, and their followers cannot see it.

If Clare is telling the truth, why isn’t Keith coming back to his “home land”? Why isn’t DOS up and running again? Why are the masters not enrolling their six slaves to become their own masters, if it’s such a wonderful thing?

Why are they scatted to the wind, and Albany has become a ghost town? Why aren’t Keith and Clare more “PUBLIC FIGURES”? Why all the hiding out in Mexico? Come out, come out ,where ever you are, Vanguard.

Why isn’t 455 New Karner full of cars with intensives happening right now?

Really, people, answer these questions and drink some detox tea, have a good BM, get some sleep, and maybe add some meat to your diet.