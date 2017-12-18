Susan Dones: Brave women: Sarah Edmondson, Toni Natalie – the true heroes

Susan DonesBy Susan Dones;

I agree Sarah Edmondson is very brave. She is the only one branded who has publicly stepped forward to expose and talk about the DOS branding.

This was huge and an extreme exposure for NXIVM.

Another “True Hero” is Toni Natalie.

Toni was the lone wolf working to expose Keith Raniere long before others, and all on her own.

When people left, they contacted her for help, hope and a lifeline. Toni has done more over the years than all of those who have left combined to expose Raniere and his inner circle.

Raniere and his gang of merry women (and some men) would not leave her alone to move on with her life. Toni had no choice but to fight the fight. She has paved the way to make it easier for all of us who have left after her.

There are other heroes out there, and someday we can have a heroes hall of fame.

I’m proud to know both of these woman and to stand by their side and to work to end this insanity. I’m a part of the NO MORE ABUSE NXIVM club. Who else is in with us? You can be anonymous, just post NO MORE ABUSE NXIVM

Toni Natalie has been in court all day, every day of the trial.

Toni Natalie was the pioneer of all those who stood up to Keith Raniere.

Sarah Edmondson

If Sarah Edmondson had not had the incredible courage to expose the terrible practices of DOS – including showing the entire world her branding scars – Keith Raniere might be branding other women right now instead of hiding like a coward in Mexico.