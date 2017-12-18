Expian warns Espians: do NOT die for Vanguard!

During the intensive “The Ethicist”, we were shown the movie, The Mission, in which Jeremy Iron, playing the priest, walks courageously towards the Spaniards who are shooting at him with riffles, as an act of character and determination. This scene was emphasized as important because of the importance of the idea of dying for a principle.

And here is Vanguard hiding in Mexico!

What a joke! Where is your will of steel, Vanguard?

“No one has a word stronger than mine,” I heard you say many times! Where did that all go?

For those who are still in the organization, PLEASE, for the love of God, do NOT die for ANY principle! As this might be another of Vanguard’s tricks to ask you to do something that can harm yourself or others!

I know that you may not take this warning seriously, but when you get out of ESP, everything comes together and then you suddenly realize the extent of the manipulation and danger-osity of Vanguard, and his associate, N. Salzman.

So please, step back a little, and ask yourselves, “What if the media are correct? What if I am wrong? What if harm and manipulation are being done?”

Remember that trying others’ perspective is THE way of becoming truly ethical!

Cult leader Keith Raniere