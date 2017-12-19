Ionwhite Poetry: NXIVM is a huge con and extremely dangerous

By Ionwhite Poetry

Having viewed the 20/20 news report on Keith Raniere and his army of doting masochist skanks [for that is what these poor ladies become, the longer they remain under his spell] – I was moved to such sadness and rage that this cult exists in my country.

This is not a religion; this isn’t even an ideology. NXIVM is a huge con, and extremely dangerous.

I had been ‘invited’ to enter the cult, and I am SO glad that I decided to do some homework before having anything to do with these horrible people and their psychopathic godlet, “Vanguard”.

It wasn’t about being after only my money, I now realize. As I am of the age that is desired and probably would have been considered a juicy morsel for Raniere’s edification, I am very relieved to have found this wordpress blog to which I was led by my internet searches regarding the group.

Thank you everyone, writers reporting here.

To Mr. Parlato – I am so very relieved that you have devoted your life to exposing this evil man. Idk how many you have saved, but please know that you have saved my life and for this you have my eternal gratitude.