Frank Report Caption Contest for Photo of Raniere & Girlfriend & Child

Keith Raniere was photographed Sunday in San Pedro Garza Garcia walking with longtime girlfriend, Mariana Fernandez, and their infant son in a stroller.

But what were they saying, thinking and doing? With Vanguard on the lamb, it’s hard to know what is on his world’s smartest mind.

Mariana and Keith Raniere with their son in 2017.

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