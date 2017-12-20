One of the NXIVM 9: Our famous resignation letter has resurrected with new lies

Guest View by One Who Was There:

This is someone who has known Clare and many of us who left. You are wise to open your ears and eyes to all the data. When I left, no one spoke to me again unless they were leaving. Some of my very good friends never even asked me what happened.

Keith launched a story that we…nine of us… were trying to “extort money In fact, Clare claimed we were trying to extort it from her and tried to get law enforcement in both Saratoga and Albany to bring charges against us. They wanted nothing to do with her charade because it was obvious to them we were trying to get money that was owed to us …borrowed by Keith or owed for work/commissions.

Just to clarify… We asked Kieth and Nancy for the money we were owed … no one else.. trying to spare Keith the embarrassment that public knowledge of his massive loan might bring. Clare was then conveniently put on the board of Directors the next month. Then she claimed she received an extortion demand. Liar liar pants on fire!

Interestingly, our famous resignation letter has been resurrected once again. Now we have Emilliano claiming that the very same people are working with the latest group of “unhappy customers” to shed poor light on NXIVM and extort money from him… yes… this almost nine year old letter linking people who haven’t spoken to or even met each other.

Care and Emilliano are both liars.

Worse than that, Keith has built an empire of cruel, inhumane, unethical robots who continue to lie and slander good people. People who want to move on become casualties of the mission and Keith’s ego.

I hope some of my old friends will have the courage to leave and call me.