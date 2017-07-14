English

Our Mexican readership has spiked — which has led me to start posting in both Spanish and English. But because my writing in Spanish is being done via an online translation service, the Spanish posts often have a different cadence than the English ones.

I decided to start posting stories in both Spanish and English because it appears that there is a growing interest in Mexico about what’s going on with NXIVM/ESP. And given the large number of Mexican women who have been mutilated by Keith Raniere – either mentally, physically or both – that is certainly understandable.

Welcome to Frank Report, my Mexican readers!

Spanish

Nuestros lectores mexicanos ha añadió–que me ha llevado a empezar a publicar en español e inglés. Pero porque mi escritura en español se hace a través de un servicio de traducción en línea, los puestos españoles suelen tienen una cadencia diferentes de Inglés unos.

Decidí empezar a publicar historias en español y en inglés porque parece que hay un creciente interés en México sobre lo que está sucediendo con NXIVM/ESP. Y dado el gran número de mujeres mexicanas que han sido mutiladas por Keith Raniere – ya sea mentalmente, físicamente o ambas cosas – que es ciertamente comprensible.

¡Bienvenido a Frank Report, mis lectores mexicanos!

El rostro de un cobarde espinoso, Emiliano Salinas

English

This gutless coward, Emiliano Salinas, has received my insult – and he may now take full recourse against me if he is the man he pretends to be. He may sue me in court or he can seek some other form of retribution in the true court of honor. But that won’t happen because he has no honor. For he is not a man but the coward of all the cowards. I await a response from the coward, Mr. Salinas, but truly will not be surprised if he does nothing!

Spanish

Este cobarde gutless, Emiliano Salinas, ha recibido mi insulto – y él puede ahora recurrir completo contra mí si es el hombre que pretende ser. Él me puede demandar en la corte o puede buscar alguna otra forma de retribución en el verdadero Tribunal de honor. Pero eso no sucederá porque él no tiene ningún honor. Para él no es un hombre pero el cobarde de los cobardes. ¡Espero una respuesta desde el cobarde, el Señor Salinas, pero verdaderamente no sorprenderá si él no hace nada!

I am so earnest.

Keith Raniere

English

Whether Keith Raniere is an evil wizard who has captured Emiliano Salinas’ mind and soul or Emiliano has always been a weak and wretched half-man is hard to say. But either way, the truth is that the foolish Emiliano lived as a homosexual for several years with his man-wife, Alejandro Betancourt – and then married a woman to hide his homoesexual past. He should be brave and tell the people the truth about the secret religion he practices with Mr. Raniere as his master. Among other things, that secret religion requires women to provide blackmail against themselves that can be used to ensure they will never disclose the realities of Mr. Raniere’s evil and depravity. Once Mr. Raniere has received blackmail material from a woman, she is branded with a white-hot branding iron on her pubic area to show that she has become a life-long slave to him.

In addition to knowing about the branding practices of Mr. Raniere, Mr. Salinas also serves as a bag-man for Mr. Raniere’s NXIVM/ESP cult. He does this by secretly bringing cash collected from Mexican students to Mr. Raniere every time he travels to Albany, NY. Mr. Raniere then uses that cash for a host of illegal activities.

Spanish

Si Keith Raniere es un mago malvado que ha capturado la mente de Emiliano Salinas y alma o Emiliano siempre ha sido débil y miserable mitad hombre es difícil de decir. Pero de cualquier manera, la verdad es que el tonto Emiliano vivió como un homosexual durante varios años con su hombre-mujer, Alejandro Betancourt – y luego se casó con una mujer para ocultar su homoesexual pasado. Debe ser valiente y decirle a la gente la verdad acerca de la religión secreta que practica con el Sr. Raniere como su maestro. Entre otras cosas, que la religión secreta requiere mujeres proporcionar chantaje contra sí mismos que puede utilizarse para asegurar que nunca revelará la realidad de la maldad y la depravación Sr. Raniere. Una vez que el Sr. Raniere ha recibido material de chantaje de una mujer, ella marca con un hierro candente del branding en su pubis para mostrar que se ha convertido en un esclavo toda la vida a él.

Además de conocer las prácticas de branding de Sr. Raniere, el Sr. Salinas también sirve como un hombre del bolso para culto NXIVM/ESP de Sr. Raniere. Lo hace poniendo secretamente en efectivo recogido de estudiantes mexicanos a Sr. Raniere cada vez que viaja a Albany, NY. El Sr. Raniere utiliza ese dinero para una serie de actividades ilegales.

Esta es la esposa promiscua de Emiliano Salinas el perro cobarde de la marca femenina. Su esposa tiene relaciones sexuales con otros hombres, mientras que el Sr. Emiliano Salinas tiene relaciones sexuales con hombres y mujeres tienen marca con el hierro caliente al igual que lo hacen con el ganado. Los duaghters de los hombres mexicanos prominentes incluyendo el periodista mexicano famoso Alejandro Junco cuya hija ha sido parte de la marca de las mujeres en la ciudad de Albany en Nueva York En los Estados Unidos. Como la mujer escarlata Ludwika juega en los juegos de la maternidad de su marido homosexual Emiliano Salinas apoya la creatividad de castigar a las mujeres como esclavas.

Esta es la esposa promiscua de Emiliano Salinas el perro cobarde de la marca femenina.

English:

This is the promiscuous wife of Emiliano Salinas, the coward dog of female branding. His wife has sex with other men while Mr. Emiliano Salinas has sex with men, and has women branded with a white-hot iron in the same way that cattle are branded. The daughters of several prominent Mexican men, including the famous Mexican journalist Alejandro Junco, have been branded as slaves of Mr, Raniere. While Mr. Salinas’ wife, Ludwika, plays at the game of motherhood, her homosexual husband supports this cruel and bizarre behavior.

Spanish:

Se trata de la esposa promiscua de Emiliano Salinas, el perro cobarde de la marca femenina. Su esposa tiene relaciones sexuales con otros hombres mientras el Señor Emiliano Salinas tiene relaciones sexuales con hombres y mujeres de la marca con un hierro incandescente de la misma manera que se marca el ganado. Las hijas de varios hombres prominentes de México, incluyendo al famoso periodista mexicano Alejandro Junco, han sido calificadas como esclavos del Señor, Raniere. Mientras que la esposa del Sr. Salinas, Ludwika, juega en el juego de la maternidad, su esposo homosexual admite este comportamiento cruel y extraña.

These are the babies of the coward Emiliano Salinas. He has lied to the people to say his wife Ludwika gave birth to these children. She did not. They were birthed by a surrogate mother and it is not even known if the sperm of the father is that of Mr. Salinas. Will he treat these two children as he allows the daughters of Mexican fathers to be treated with branding them on their pubic region in disgrace in America?

English:

These are the babies of the coward Emiliano Salinas. He has lied publicly by claiming that his wife Ludwika gave birth to these children. She did not. They were birthed by a surrogate mother and it is not even known if the sperm of the father is that of Mr. Salinas. Will he treat these two children as he allows the daughters of Mexican fathers to be treated – and allow Mr. Raniere to brand their pubic regions in disgrace in America?

Spanish:

Estos son los bebés del cobarde Emiliano Salinas. Ha mentido públicamente afirmando que su esposa Ludwika dio a luz a estos niños. Ella no lo hizo. Fueron paridos por una madre de alquiler y no se sabe aún si los espermatozoides del padre es el Señor Salinas. ¿Tratarán a estos dos niños como él permite que las hijas de padres mexicanos para tratarse – y permitir que el Sr. Raniere marca su región púbica en deshonra en América?





Algunos dicen que el hombre de la derecha era un hombre bestial. Pero su hijo es sin duda una bestia y un monstruo. Aquí está posa muy bien con su esposa y padre. El homosexual Emiliano Salinas -que apoya al hombre que marca el hierro caliente de las mujeres- y su esposa Ludwika Paleta y el padre del cobarde Carlos Salinas, ex presidente de México que ha abandonado el país. ¿Cuándo el hijo malo parará su imfamy?

Algunos dicen que el hombre de la derecha era un hombre bestial. Pero su hijo [la izquierda] es la verdadera bestia y un monstruo. Aquí él posa con su esposa y su padre. El homosexual Emiliano Salinas – que apoya al hombre que usa un hierro candente a las mujeres de la marca como sus siervos – y su esposa Ludwika Paleta y el padre del cobarde de Carlos Salinas, ex Presidente de México que ha salido del país. ¿Cuándo dejará el hijo mal de su infamia?

English





Some say the man on the right was a beastly man. But his son [on the left] is the true beast and a monster. Here he poses with his wife and father. The homosexual Emiliano Salinas – who supports the man who uses a white-hot iron to brand women as his slaves – and his wife Ludwika Paleta and the father of the coward Carlos Salinas, former president of Mexico who has left the country. When will the bad son stop his infamy?

English

This man is Alejandro Junco, the famous Mexican journalist. His daughter, Rosa Laura Junco, lives in the United States – and with her wealth and the influence of her father, she is helping to destroy Mexican girls and women in the city of Albany, NY in the United States.

Rosa Laura is involved with a secret society in Albany, NY that takes a white-hot iron and brands young women on their pubic bone to mark them as slaves of their master, Keith Raniere. Now, however, law enforcement officials are starting to look at the practices of Rosa Laura and her slave master, Keith Raniere. If this story sounds untrue, then let me advise you, the reader, to wait patiently for the crimes of Miss Junco will not go unnoticed. And while we wait patiently for justice to happen, let me ask you two questions:

What kind of man allows his daughter to get involved – and stay involved – with a man like Keith Raniere?

Is family honor no longer important in Mexico?

Spanish

Rosa Laura está involucrada con una sociedad secreta en Albany, Nueva York que tiene un hierro incandescente y las marcas jóvenes sobre su hueso púbico para marcarlos como esclavos de su amo, Keith Raniere. Ahora, sin embargo, las autoridades están comenzando a mirar las prácticas de Rosa Laura y su maestro esclavo, Keith Raniere. Si esto suena historia falsa, entonces permíteme aconsejarte, el lector, a esperar pacientemente por los delitos de Miss Junco no pasará desapercibido. Y mientras esperamos pacientemente por la justicia a pasar, quiero hacer dos preguntas:

¿Qué tipo de hombre permite que su hija a participar – y participar – con un hombre como Keith Raniere?

¿Honor familiar ya no es importante en México?

Alex Betancourt did not know he was Mussolini prior to Mr. Raniere telling him, sources say.

Se trata de amante homosexual de Emiliano Salinas y primera esposa,

Alejandro Betancourt.

This is Emiliano Salinas' homosexual lover and first wife,

Alejandro Betancourt.





