Clare Bronfman is in Vancouver.

She is there doing damage control, trying to hold together the six or seven remaining members still enrolled in Executive Success Programs.

Vancouver has all but collapsed.

Miss Bronfman was reportedly there to attend the scheduled five day intensive – which will be very sparsely attended indeed.

It reportedly started tonight with the Friday night dinner, and let the Frank Report be the first to let you know: it had less diners than the allotted calories for the slave women of DOS.

In fact, it could be said to be nearly calorie and attendee free.

About 100 have left the Vancouver ESP organization and the Society of Protectors, after learning their Vanguard is branding women’s vaginas.

Among the few that are left is Alicia Novak.

Miss Bronfman was seen walking morosely with Alicia Novak, a DOS slave, under Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack. Miss Novak, sporting a beautiful new DOS pubic hot iron brand, it is hoped, can attract new members to ESP.

Miss Novak has been an ESP devotee since around 2009. She is reported to have gotten her hot iron pubic brand in 2017.

For several years, she has worked closely with Clare Bronfman on The Ethicist as part of the development team.

It is unknown whether she is on Miss Bronfman’s payroll.

Miss Novak lists her occupation as an actress but it is not known if she has appeared in any film or theatrical presentations lately.

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Alicia Novak working with Clare Bronfman to save Vancouver from regressing to a pre-Raniere state of evolution. The pubic branding Miss Novak and Miss Bronfman have supported have lost a large segment of the Vancouver students.

Alicia Novak working with Clare Bronfman to save Vancouver from regressing to a pre-Raniere state of devolution. The pubic branding Miss Novak and Miss Bronfman have supported has apparently caused a large segment of the female Vancouver students to take their vaginas elsewhere.

Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the true leader of Executive Success Programs since she funds the operations. She is said to be a member of DOS.