Source: Suspicious activities – with pregnant women – at Betancourt’s Albany-area house

Here is a text I received on my phone – 716-990-5740 – which is a number I make public so that anyone can reach me to provide information or to get protection from the vicious Bronfman-Raniere-Salinas crime organization.

I have not verified the information but thought it should be put out there since readers may have some clue to what it might mean or be able to provide more info.

The person who sent me the text was responding to an earlier article I posted about Alejandro Betancourt – the business and personal partner of Emiliano Salinas – and the man who was told by Keith Raniere that he was Benito Mussolini in his previous life.

Alex is the father of twins – via a mother hired to birth them. Alex is gay and is not married. It is not known if Alex is the sperm donor of his twins.

I do not know if the text I received [below] contains truthful information or not – and as Alex Betancourt said in his essay, Defamation in the Age of the Internet, “Now more than ever, don’t be a sheep (or don’t be their monkey). Think for yourself.”

Here is the text:

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Frank I would like to commend you on the job you’re doing.

Unfortunately I can’t disclose who I am but the Alex posting today was well deserved and he should certainly be an emphasis on your reporting.

The information I’m providing is 100% accurate. You should do a FOIL request at the Clifton Park Building Department regarding 318 Moe Road. His private residence… not only building a home with 3 bathrooms and five bedrooms he increased the size with additional bedrooms and bathrooms in the basement.

He was communicating that the main house upstairs was being used as a nursery.

I personally have no love for Alex. He is a punk bastard that likes to threaten people with lawsuits and squeeze them just like Keith Raniere.

I have witnessed many attractive women in various stages of pregnancy coming in and going out of his residence at 318 Moe Road…. and he was never there.