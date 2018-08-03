Napolitano endorsed Salinas’ puppet candidate for Mexican Presidency – while her underboss Burke was quietly shilling/representing Clare Bronfman

The following raises further questions about ties between the “Arizona Mafia” and former Mexican President, Carlos Salinas and the NXIVM connection.





Two weeks before Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico, former Homeland Security Secretary [Napolitano served under President Barack Obama] and current University of California president, Janet Napolitano met with Mexican presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya in Los Angeles, California .





Anaya is widely believed to have been Carlos Salinas’ puppet candidate for the Mexican Presidency.





The two met on U.S. soil on March 9, 2018.





Why did a former Secretary of Homeland Security [Napolitano] meet a Mexican presidential candidate, Ricardo Anaya, on American soil? It may have been the first time a former member of a US presidential cabinet met with a foreign candidate for the office of presidency. It appeared to be an endorsement.





The visit received heavy press coverage in Mexico.





See: Article in the San Diego Union-Tribune, March 9, 2018

http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/opinion/the-conversation/sd-mexican-presidential-candidate-ricardo-anaya-campaign-california-20180309-htmlstory.html





It was publicly claimed that Anaya was Salinas’ puppet.





The man who won the presidency – the current President Elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced on March 5, 2018 – four days before Napolitano met with Anaya in California – that Carlos Salinas was behind the political campaign of Anaya.





See: Article in adnpolitico.com “Carlos Salinas está detrás de la campaña de Ricardo Anaya, dice López Obrador”

“Carlos Salinas is behind the campaign of Ricardo Anaya, says Lopez Obrador”





https://adnpolitico.com/presidencia/2018/03/05/carlos-salinas-esta-detras-de-la-campana-de-ricardo-anaya-dice-lopez-obrador





On that same day, Mexican columnist, Salvador García Soto, interviewing Anaya for “El Universal,” accused Anaya of being Salinas’s puppet candidate.





There is another reason to question why Napoltano met with Anaya.





The Mexican federal Attorney General’s office {PGR) publicly announced it had opened an investigation into a money-laundering scheme involving Anaya, on February 21, 2018? Napolitano knew [or should have known] Anaya was being investigated for money laundering by Mexican federal authorities (PGR), weeks before she met and in effect endorsed Anaya.





See: Article in the Mexico News Daily (English language) ‘PRI behind claim of money-laundering, Presidential candidate Anaya denies involvement in scheme’

https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/pri-behind-claim-of-money-laundering/





Why did she agree to such a meeting? She is a former Attorney General, the former chief of the United States Secret Service and Customs and Border Protection. Why would she publicly meet with an alleged puppet candidate of Salinas – who was under investigation for money laundering?





When Napolitano was Attorney General of Arizona, her top deputy was Arizona Attorney Dennis Burke [who has been representing Clare Bronfman behind the scenes].





When Napolitano was Governor of Arizona, her Chief of Staff was Dennis Burke.





Burke is widely regarded in Arizona political circles as Napolitano’s right-hand man – regardless of whether they are in the same office or not. They have extensive history and have never stopped supporting each other.





Burke and other members of the Arizona Mafia are believed to have arranged the meeting between Anaya and Napolitano.





Who were they working for when they arranged the meeting? Was Emiliano Salinas involved?





Emiliano is great friends with Burke and often speaks with him by phone and visits with him when Dennis in Mexico.





On April 25, 2017, it was reported that, as the current University of California President, Napolitano, was accused by a state auditor of hiding tens of millions of dollars in reserves — from its own board of regents — and creating a secret spending plan, while padding the salaries and benefits of her staff, in what was called a “eye-popping report.”





State Auditor Elaine Howle found that UC’s central office had accumulated more than $175 million in reserves that it failed to disclose, including money it collects from campuses, for a series of system wide initiatives from boosting the university’s carbon footprint to bolstering its cybersecurity.





“It’s like they had appropriations and kept the change, kept it in some slush account,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, who requested the audit last year along with Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.





Following the auditor’s findings of $175 million in reserves it failed to disclose, two of Napolitano’s senior assistants resigned, and took the fall for her.

https://www.mercurynews.com/2017/11/21/editorial-after-audit-debacle-fire-uc-president-napolitano/





In the Fast and Furious scandal, Dennis Burke resigned.





Who was he taking the fall for?





Note about Anaya being a Salinas puppet:

Anaya’s PAN political party association:





There have traditionally been two dominant political parties in Mexico — the PRI (the old party of Carlos Salinas), and the PAN (was supposed to be a reform party to fight the corruption of the PRI] Many people in Mexico believe Salinas controls both the PRI and the PAN parties. There are other minor political parties as well, such as the PRD (Lopez Obrador’s party) that is smaller and under-funded, and some even smaller, less significant parties.





In the 2018 election, Anaya was a candidate for PAN. It is widely believed in Mexico that, in recent years, operatives from PRI have infiltrated PAN, in an attempt to launch political campaigns that do not carry the same stigma as those of PRI, which carries a reputation for corruption left over from the rule by PRI under Carlos Salinas, who assumed the presidency in 1988 amid strong suspicion of electoral fraud.





It is a widely understood tactic in Mexican politics for PRI-friendly candidates to run campaigns under its supposed competitor, PAN, to create the appearance of independence.





PRI operatives deny any involvement when accused of running a puppet candidate for office, pointing out that the accused puppet candidate is not from their political party.





The upshot of all this is that for Napolitano met with Anaya – and it seems for little else than to endorse him. Burke likely arranged the meeting. Emiliano may have attended.





It suggests that Carlos Salinas and Napolitano – and Burke and Emiliano Salinas – are deeply aligned.





So why was Burke – around the same time his Godmother Napolitano got involved with the Mexican presidential election – representing Clare Bronfman?





And why was Raniere handed over to the US feds so quickly – just two weeks later? It is clear to me that Raniere fled to Mexico because he believed he was being protected by Salinas. What happened? How did he get deported in record time? [less than 24 hours].





Now Clare stands indicted and Emi is not [yet?] But Clare retained Emi’s friend Burke to represent her – prior to the indictment.





There is no doubt the Feds have ample evidence of criminality on Emi. So far they have not pulled the trigger. Maybe they will never indict him.





There is more to this story – much more to follow.





If I am right, it involves guns, human trafficking, bulk cash smuggling, and drugs. At the core of it is Carlos Salinas – and the Arizona Mafia – with links to Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Alejandro Betancourt, Edgar Boone, Omar Boone, Christine Collins, Karen Unterreiner, Nancy Salzman, Kathy Russell, Karen Abney, Farouk Rojas, James Del Negro, Esther Chiappone Carlson and Sara Bronfman.





Whether the Raniere crime group were minor players — who just used the crooked up system in place- to make small millions in this billion dollar enterprise of poisoning the USA with drugs – is hard to say. But it is fascinating that the Arizona Mafia has gotten itself involved in the Raniere case – and Raniere was quickly made the fall guy.





Clare’s been sacrificed – but hardly seriously – she faces at best three years -[Raniere faces life] while the son of one of the biggest criminals in the world today is walking perfectly free. Why he even publicly distanced himself from Raniere – pretending he knew nothing about the crimes or the branding.





The Feds have undoubtedly more evidence of crimes against Bronfman – and plenty on Emiliano. There is a lot going on behind the scenes right now.





I hope to pull back more of the covers shortly.



