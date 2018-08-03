Readers provide sketch of Clare, pic of Allison’s ankle monitor, and evidence of Pea Onyu’s name being fake – plus other fun comments

I have to stay on top of comments more. It seems the program I use for comments puts some automatically into the “pending” or “spam” category and I must manually approve them.

I am uncertain of the cause – other than if someone posts a comment with two or more links it requires manual approval instead of automatically posting.

So, imagine my delight when I found more than 90 comments last week in the pending or spam boxes.

Only a few were true spam. Most of them were legit and sincere and most of them I simply approved and they are posted as comments on the original story they were intended to comment on.

But there were a few choice ones, which readers missed, that I think should be rounded up below for our readers’ delectation.

Finally a Sketch of Clare

The Chicago Sun-Times published this elegant sketch of Clare Bronfman





Courtroom sketch: Clare Bronfman, right, is arraigned at federal court in New York on July 24, 2018. From left is Judge Nicholas Garaufis, Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza, defense attorney Susan Necheles.

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Allison’s Ankle Monitor

The Daily Mail -gives us a look at Allison Mack’s ankle monitor.

The photo was taken evidently at her parent’s home in Orange County California.





Allison Mack was photographed outside her parents’ California home over the weekend, the first time the NNIVM leader has been seen during her house arrest.

In the pictures, a happy and healthy looking Mack steps just outside the front door of the Los Alamitos home to grab an Amazon delivery in a skirt and a button-down shirt before immediately heading back inside. A close-up reveals her ankle monitor.

One of our readers wrote, “With a thick sock to prevent chafing, Mack retrieves an Amazon package from doorstep. So NXIVM ladies, those lucky enough to bypass jail for the moment: wear a thick sock to prevent chafing. Also, grow a conscience.”

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Pea Onyu is a Fake Name

If her first name was of German origin, then it would be spelled “Pia” and pronounced “PEE-a”:

https://www.behindthename.com/name/pia

And “Onyu” is a primarily Indonesian last name, not Hawaiian, and an extremely rare one on top of

that: https://forebears.io/surnames/onyu

Based on that, it is fairly safe to assume that the name is fake and intended exactly to mean what most read of it.

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Sara has not guaranteed Clare’s full $100 million bail bond

In reply to Ankle Bracelet Won’t Be Removed.

Clarification: I realize that Sara has partially guaranteed the bail bond with some of her ‘small’ property assets in the USA.

But those assets can easily be replaced by snapping her fingers —- regardless of whether they are owned by her, her husband or her mom. It’s a joke. Nobody would be left destitute.

AFAIK, Sara has not personally guaranteed the entire $100 Million dollar bond with her own extensive net worth. That’s the basis of my previous comment stating that she didn’t want to “personally guarantee” the bail bond with her own assets.

Putting up a few houses is not guaranteeing the entire bond, it’s just tip money for somebody like her.

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How to win the most joy

Be the first one to flip.

Serve the least amount of time.

Come on, Kathy.

Just because they retained a lawyer for you doesn’t mean you owe these people anything.

Technically, he is supposed to advise you to do what is in your best interest, not theirs.

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Steve Coffey – Super Ex-Cult Attorney – What ya thinking now

Wonder what Steve Coffey NXIVM Cult Ex-Attorney is thinking these days. He went on a radio show 6 years ago to speak out against ex-blogger John because he was posting the truth about these now indicted criminal enterprise humanitains.

So funny, everything he had to say was pure projection

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAiD60Q_AnI

Makes one wonder why he isn’t representing NXIVM any longer, he is a criminal defense lawyer after all.

Oh right, they got caught with their pants down and stopped being NXIVM Cult lawyers.

I’m sure Steve and Pam are still enjoying the fruits of their labor.

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Fund Toni Natalie

ionwhitepoetry, writes:

Anyone want to help me start a gofundme for Toni Natalie so she can sue Keith’s attorney for victim shaming, aka, S L A N D E R. – he said it publicly and to people who might not be aware of the details of this case.

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NY Doctors

In reply to AHG.

If someone like Danielle Roberts can keep a medical licence in NY, how can anybody trust any doctor in that state?