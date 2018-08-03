Arizona Mafia? Frank is Being Played for a Fool by Jeffrey Peterson; Emi will never be extradited – even if indicted!

By a Reader:

Frank is being played for a fool here. Jeffrey Peterson is playing him.

It’s a common tactic for a person to sprinkle a little bit of truth and credibility into a lie in order to make that lie more plausible. The fact that this guy really has ties to Dennis Burke and Emiliano Salinas is the “truth” which he’s using to make his “lie” (about Clare Bronfman being traded for Emi) more plausible.

Frank’s being manipulated by a guy looking to protect himself by publicly hitching his trailer onto the NXIVM investigation. The more *public* he can make himself (as part of this investigation) the harder it will be for others to harm him. I don’t doubt that this guy has previous business connections to Salinas and Burke. I also don’t doubt that he may be in danger because of those activities.

But Frank is using this guy as the “only” source (of his previous article) for claiming that Burke is trying to negotiate Emi’s freedom by offering up a Bronfman trade — and that’s all a crock of bubbling bullshit served with creamed corn. It’s a figment of Peterson’s imagination.

It makes no sense and it’s not even remotely legal.

The EDNY and DOJ are most certainly “not” negotiating with Burke in relation to the grand jury which was meeting to consider evidence against NXIVM/Bronfman/Emi.

This grand jury has already been meeting for months to consider evidence against everybody in NXIVM. They can’t un-ring that bell, which means that Burke has nothing to “negotiate” Emi’s fate with —- since Clare’s fate is already tied to whatever the grand jury has found and Emi’s fate has “nothing” to do with hers (she was indicted), but this has nothing to do with Emi’s fate.

Emi’s fate is “not” in any way tied to Bronfman’s fate. They can “both” be indicted and the EDNY doesn’t need one to trade off for the other. That’s stupid.

This alleged discussion between Burke and the DOJ is pure fiction.

How is it even possible for an attorney to offer up a client’s indictment (in return for somebody else) “without” the cooperation of the grand jury who’s already been hearing the case evidence for months?

Is this Alice in Wonderland?

Do they just come forward and make a motion to cancel/quash any indictments that are returned by the grand jury, without any rational explanation for letting such a high ranking person off the hook for no logical reason?

Furthermore, even though he may have dual citizenship Emi will never be extradited by Mexico to the USA to stand trial in this case. He’s still a Mexican national residing in Mexico and they do not have to turn him over if they don’t want to. Frank is dreaming if he thinks Mexico will extradite Emi to the USA regardless of his dual citizenship. It would be too embarrassing for Mexico to let those skeletons out of the closet during a trial.

The Swiss didn’t turn over Roman Polanski even though we had a valid treaty for his extradition, and the Swiss’ court system isn’t anywhere near as corrupt as Mexico’s badly corrupt system. Mexico’s court system is a pile of shit. It’s got corruption on top of corruption. Sending Keith back to the USA was easy because he holds no Mexican citizenship. Emi is like royalty there.

Emi is perfectly safe in Mexico. This whole story reeks of shit.