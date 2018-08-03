Reader: Stop being unfairly critical of Clare Bronfman

By a Reader:

I am here to implore you to stop being unfairly critical of Clare Bear. Clare Bear is a HUMAN BEING and deserves a certain base level of respect, no?

If you take pleasure in Clare Bear’s misery, doesn’t that make you just as mean-spirited as you claim she is?

At least she was nice to her horses and other animals. She treated them with respect and dignity. What have YOU ever done for animals, besides barbecue them?

If Clare Bear can see the light, apologize, accept a plea deal and testify for the prosecution —– then she will not only save herself a lot of jail time, but she will also redeem herself as a person while also making a positive contribution to society.

She may not have an Ivy League ‘edumacation’ but she has likely done the BEST SHE KNOWS HOW, right?

Think about it like this — if she knew any better then she’d have behaved differently. Right?

Therefore how can you blame a warped mind for behaving in a warped manner? How can you blame Clare Bear for being Clare Bear? That’s like blaming a fool for acting foolishly. That’s like blaming a compass for pointing north.

Perhaps nobody has taught her that it’s not okay to f*ck over her fellow human beings?

I predict that she’ll take a plea deal and testify against evil Keith. Her loyalty to Keith won’t surpass her own love of being free. I just don’t see Clare as volunteering to be a caged martyr like India Ox. There is good in her, somewhere. It may be DEEP DOWN inside, but it’s there.