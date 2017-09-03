Source: Siobhan Hotaling’s ethical breach

Here is what a lady from Clifton Park had to say:

Siobhan Hotaling is an EMP. She is also Allison Mack’s punching bag.

Allison takes out her “meanness and bitchiness” on her just like Lauren Salzman takes her “bitchiness and meanness” out on Allison.

Everyone knows Siobhan had an ethical breach. It was “non-integrity”, [lack of] loyalty.

Her breach was she refused to fuck Keith.

Of course, it was said differently: Her ethical breach was: “She refused to have Keith’s baby.”

She did not want to have a baby. She’s a lesbian. And not the motherly type.

But Keith probably had no intention of having a baby. He likes “missionary work”. [Trying to convert lesbians.]

If she had sex, Keith might have found that, after fucking her, she had another ethical breach. Then, like he did with Ivy [Nevares,] Lauren [Salzman,] Allison [Mack], Barbie [Bouchey] and others, he would have found another ethical breach that kept her from getting pregnant.

Siobhan could have had it all. But she did not agree to have his baby. Now, it is too late. Bullshit.

She didn’t want to fuck him. She’s a lesbian for Christ’s sake.

Siobhan knows Vanguard is full of shit. I know she would like to get out. But she makes money EMing people. But that is drying up. People who can pay that is.

She does NOT make any money with her music. Yet Vanguard keeps telling her she is going to be like the next Beyonce.

Another intelligent woman wasting her life. Thanks to Vanguard.