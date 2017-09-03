by Temple Kung Fool





What makes The Knife different from other media companies?

As far as we know, we are the only company that analyzes the spin, slant and logic of news coverage based on consistent standards. We provide a system of analysis with unique ratings and perspectives that inspire ethics and critical thought. Additionally, we are not supported in any way by advertisers or outside companies, so our only loyalty is to our mission and our customers.Response: It is likely a fact that you are the only company that analyzes spin, slant and logic based on your cult leader’s teachings and standards. The rest of the world cannot understand your jargon, standards or ethics but it is likely true that you apply the techniques consistently. Has The Knife Media tested the facts regarding articles written about NXIVM, Keith Raniere, or DOS? How can you take the bias out of the herd mentality of the brainwashed experts working at The Knife Media?





Why is it important that the news industry have standards?

Whether we like it or not, the news is a powerful force in our world. It shapes and is shaped by the public, informs policy decisions, and has become more than ever the real-time recording instrument of our collective history. If humankind were to vanish tomorrow, and future visitors were to find the records of our civilization, would you feel good about the records they would find? We at The Knife are committed to truth, honor, and the preservation of a human legacy of which all people can feel proud.

Response: I think the aliens would laugh their asses off reading The Knife or find it very confusing why anyone would waste their time reading critiques written by cult followers. Basically, nothing coming from Keith Raniere’s organizations is important other than bringing their criminal abuses to an end and calling him out for the fraud that he is. The Knife Media tries to paint itself as ethical. My guess is, it’s just another Keith Raniere multi level marketing scam, with a little cult and sex mixed in to spice it up.

What values am I supporting by being a Knife subscriber?

As a subscriber, you are supporting our mission of bringing ethics to media, as well as making a personal commitment to raising awareness and critical thought. In a general sense, you are upholding values of honor, truth, ethics, and the preservation of history. More specifically you are supporting a movement that seeks to hold news agencies accountable for what they write and puts the power back into the hands of the people they serve.

Response: If you can do a complete audit of the Frank Report articles, I’d appreciate it. Other than that, you are not ethical and your mission is to recruit people and control money. Be honest, it is much more palatable.

Nicki Clyne is the third highest ranked person at the Knife. She earns $15 per hour.

Nicki Clyne is the third highest ranked person at the Knife. She earns $15 per hour, according to a source familiar with pay scales at the Knife.

How do you choose which sources to include in your analyses?

We analyze the largest and most influential U.S. media outlets, as well as other important English-language outlets. “The Media” section on our homepage displays the nine outlets that we analyze most frequently.

Response: It does not matter what sources you criticize when you have no credibility. It is why criminals make unreliable witnesses and are not to be trusted.

How many people does it take to analyze one story?

It can take up to 12 different people and 62 man hours to produce a full analysis of a story.

Response: How many cult follows does it take to write a piece of total garbage, apparently 12 people. None of these people have enough objectivity or training to critique their own cult, so how likely is it they can figure out anything else in life?

Other than being DOS Slave or Society of Cuckold members, what qualifications do these $12 an hour analysts and slant experts have?

Where does the money from my subscription go?

We have a dedicated and growing team of analysts who work diligently every day to bring you detailed analyses of breaking news. We rely solely on revenue from subscribers to support their work, so all the money we earn through subscriptions goes directly to improving and maintaining our product and supporting the team.

Response: Tell the truth, the money goes to Keith Raniere and his cult organizations.