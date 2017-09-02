“Kimberly LeBaron” demands photos removed, then adds, Keith “can’t harm these girls anymore”!





As I reported earlier, someone using the email address kimberlylebaron@outlook.com wrote me and I responded. She wrote again.





How easygoing followers of Vanguard are about statutory rape. I responded brusquely:

Kimberly perhaps found it amusing and wrote me three times in succession:

Anymore?

Hold on a minute. Did Kimberly really mean to use the word “anymore”?

She could have written, “Kieth can’t harm them. They’re home far away from him.”

Instead she wrote “Keith can’t harm them anymore. They’re home faraway (sic) from him.”

Perhaps he did not rape them. Did he harm them in some other way?

I wrote Kimberly:

Monterrey lawmakers have asked the Attorney General to look into Salinas and Raniere for human trafficking.

I await her reply.

Keith Raniere w

There have been too many women who claim Keith Raniere raped them when they were teens to simply dismiss the risk to teens presently living near him.

This may be another girl being groomed by Keith Raniere.

Teenage girls came to Clifton Park from Mexico. They reportedly left very disturbed by their visit.