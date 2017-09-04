Harem Women #1: Notes on the harem life

People are leaving NXIVM. Some are publicly leaving. Some are leaving quietly, secretly. The following post and two others to follow are from notes I took from three harem woman who left or will soon be leaving. To protect their identities and for congruity, I made minor edits but changed nothing of the meaning. Harem Woman #1 made these remarks to Frank Report during V-Week.

By A Harem Woman Never in DOS

A lot of people want to leave NXIVM. Some are on the payroll. How do they get another job? They have no resume. Who are they going to ask for a letter of reference? Keith? Nancy? If you leave, you have to start at the bottom. But what’s the difference? No one makes any money at NXIVM anyway.

The training keep everyone poor. Do you know any business model that requires employees to pay for training? And requires you to go back to school and pay $5,000 per month? Usually you get a job, they pay for your training. I know no business model where they push and push you to take more training and make you pay for it.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman 2017

Clare Bronfman

In NXIVM, you have to be nice to Clare [Bronfman]. You are NOT allowed not to be her friend. If anyone criticizes Clare or Sara Bronfman, they are punished. The Bronfmans have an issue that people only like them for their money.

But would anybody in NXIVM be their friends if they were not spending all this money? Especially Keith.

Who would be Clare’s friend? It is easy to be nice to Sara, she is nice. Clare is not nice. Clare is all wrapped up and starry eyed over Keith. But she doesn’t like people.

Clare was once not so skinny.

When she first came in, she had a beautiful figure. She was athletic and muscular. Looks aren’t everything, but in NXIVM, they are. She was never attractive. Look how thin she is now. But there is no weight gain or loss that an ugly person can make to make herself look better. She does not struggle with her weight like the rest do. When she makes a decision, it is black and white. She gets to feel beautiful because she has the desired thinness.

Being Thin

Clare is on a low calorie diet and required to run lots of miles per week.

Being that thin is not healthy. There are medical reports on what it does to a woman’s body. Low calorie diets keep women weak and mentally deficient.

I think Keith makes women stay thin because he is attracted to thin women. He gets the side benefit of when you’re starving and sleep deprived, you are malleable.

Pam Cafritz was on a low cal diet and lots of running.

Pam died. Kidney cancer is uncommon. I think the stress may have caught up to her. It may catch up to others. The women do not go to the doctor often. They do not have health insurance. With Pam, I think they made the diagnosis late. With Barb Jeske, there was a personality shift. It happened quickly. Who knows how many are ill now?

Some of the women on the diet who stop having their period may not be in menopause. They may not be getting their periods because of stress. Some of them can get their periods back, when the stress is gone. If they gain their weight back, their stress might go away and they might start getting them again. It depends on how old they are. People like India, who is 27, or Allison, who is 35, they have a pretty good chance at getting their periods again, if they start eating.

Keith as an athlete

Keith Raniere appears to have lost muscle.

Keith is not on any low cal diet. He was never ripped, but he used to have big shoulders and big legs. He’s lost a lot of muscle. He is not in shape. He lost his athletic prowess.

I never saw him do judo. I heard he did it when he was 12. That was 45 years ago. I saw a picture of him with an award once as I recall. I think he won against 12 year-old’s. It might have been wrestling. He certainly did not defeat adults. He is very misleading on a lot of things. When he went to RPI, he had ‘c’ and ‘d’ grades. He only has a bachelor’s degree. He is not this great scientist or scholar.

Keith as a sociopath

I think Keith tries to hurt people deliberately. He’s having fun. He is not trying to hide it. He’s the Wizard of Clifton Park. But he is not a wizard behind the curtain. He has the curtains drawn and is doing it openly and laughing at us while he is doing it.

We are like toys to him. The women are expendable. He might enjoy people. He doesn’t love them. He is a classic sociopath. He can have fun with people and enjoy their company but I don’t think he cares about them.

He does things because it is entertaining.

As for his baby., that is sad. That child is going to be broken. If he molests that little boy, somebody might actually do something about it.

Everyone knows they were lied to about Gaelyn. They were told they were lied to protect them. All of the women closest to Keith knew then. Keith told various women they would have his child. Pam, Barbara, Lauren, Ivy. Some of the women said “I have an issue. I am so bad. I feel jealousy over this Buddha child. I should go EM myself.”

Karen Unterreiner's weight has gone up.

Karen Unterreiner’s weight has gone up.

Ivy was told the baby was adopted. Ivy is trapped. She is smart. She had a good sense of humor. She yo-yos with her weight depending on how she was treated. She got plump. She goes up and down. Karen goes up and down too. Now she is fat. She has given up. I really doubt Keith wants to have sex with her and why bother to get thin if he’s not going to have sex with you?