Source: Michelle Hatchette quits wine bar, says she’s off to start a children’s school in France

Source: The party at Lucas Confectionery [see: ‘DOS changing terms from “slave pod” to “the squad”]’ was for Michelle Hatchette, who worked there.,

She apparently is quitting. She told people she was leaving for France to start a school for children.

Two observations: Is the school going to be connected to Rainbow Cultural Garden?

Despite being an Executive Success Programs coach, Michelle worked at Lucas Confectionery, “a wine bar featuring small production and natural wines, craft beer, Tandem Coffee, domestic cheeses, small plates & confections in Troy,” according to their website.

It is not clear what she did there. Was she a waitress, busboy, cook, dishwasher?

Her Linked-in account makes no mention of it.

She gives her occupation as a Farmer

Farm Girl Farm

June 2011 – Present (6 years 8 months)

Prior to that, she worked at something called

Westminster School

Director of Multicultural Affairs, Associate Director of Admissions

August 2011 – June 2013 (1 year 11 months)

President

Harlem Seeds, Inc.

May 2010 – August 2011 (1 year 4 months)

Manhattan Country School

Environmental Education Intern

Manhattan Country School

September 2009 – June 2010 (10 months)

Assisted in teaching cooking and gardening classes.

Organized educational and recreational activities for

children aged 7-14.

Conducted survey to determine impact of farm programming 1 to 20+ years after leaving the school.

Education

Pitzer College

International/Intercultural Studies, Spanish, History

2005 – 2009

Activities and Societies: Office of Black Student Affairs (OBSA), Co-Founder of Empowered Women of Color (EWOC), Research Assistant in Sociology Department.

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Michelle Hatchette is also a DOS slave who is known to be branded and has given collateral. She is also a DOS master who arranged to get collateral from one or more slaves.

In her recent pictures, Michelle looks emaciated, which may be partly due to the low calorie diet plan that Keith Raniere has promoted for his female followers.

Is she a Multicultural Diversity Specialist for Rainbow? Will she actually be starting a school? Will this be funded by Sara Bronfman who has a Rainbow ‘school’ in London and is known to reside in France for a portion of each year?

Michelle, 5th from left.

Does she look a little skinny to you?

Michelle in center. Is she getting enough nourishment? Some say that a classic cult technique is to under-nourish followers so that they are weak and more susceptible to thought reform.

When I look into her eyes, the smile seems that of an ill or disturbed individual and not happy at all.

The casualties associated with Keith Raniere continue to grow and are really quite shocking. Now, a major figure in the Albany/DOS scene is reportedly leaving for France.

Keith Raniere is in Mexico. Clare Bronfman is in Mexico. Will there be arrests? Will the Albany congregation scatter? How is Nancy Salzman? Is she well?

What happens next?