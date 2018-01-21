’20-20′ reruns NXIVM expose Jan 20 on USA west coast

“20/20” aired a rerun of their NXIVM broadcast on the West Coast, on Saturday, January 20th (10:00–11:00 p.m. PST), on ABC.





The hour-long report included Sarah Edmondson’s claims that NXIVM is associated with a women’s secret society which she says is manipulative, promoting subservient behavior with slave and master terminology. Edmondson told 20-20 that she and other women were branded during their initiation into that secret society.





Keith Raniere, founder of NXIVM, has publicly stated that the secret society is not part of NXIVM and claimed that he is not associated with it – even though the “brandings” are, in fact, his initials..





The show originally aired Friday night, December 15, 2017 in all ABC markets, coast to coast.

Anchor Elizabeth Vargas interviewed Edmondson, who described the branding procedure, in which she and other women took turns holding each other’s legs while they received their brands with a cauterizing iron. She said she later realized the brands contained Keith Raniere’s initials.





Vargas also interviewed Mark Vicente, a 12-year member; Toni Natalie, a former girlfriend of Raniere’s who knew him before he started NXIVM; Barbara Bouchey, one of Raniere’s many former girlfriends and high ranking member of NXIVM; and others.





“20/20” reported on Hollywood actors who are known NXIVM members, including “Smallville”’s Allison Mack and India Oxenberg, daughter of “Dynasty” actress Catherine Oxenberg.





Vargas interviewed Catherine Oxenberg who offered details of her so far unsuccessful efforts to convince her daughter to leave the group. The hour also explored NXIVM’s litigation tactics against former members and critics.





ABC did not rerun the “20-20” in other markets and basketball was said to be reason. Basketball games were televised live at the time it would have normally aired on the east coast and other markets.





Some have speculated that Saturday’s re-run was the prelude to a follow-show…





Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the "20-20" broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.

Elizabeth Vargas served as host of the “20-20” broadcast on NXIVM which first aired on Dec. 15, 2017 and was rerun on the west coast on Jan. 20, 2018.



