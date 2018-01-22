Raniere group buying ‘.us’ domains

Keith Raniere controls everything in NXIVM/ESP.

And he’s always five steps ahead of the rest of the world – which is one of the benefits of being “the world’s smartest man” and being able to run really fast ( well, “fast” for a short, pudgy, rapidly-aging, less-than-virile white guy).

Mr. Raniere, through the E Mallard company, is buying new domain names and evidently getting rid of some old ones he had.

According to Domain IQ, Who-Is and other internet records, Raniere is buying up names with the “.us” extension.

.us is the Internet country code for the United States of America. Registrants of .us domains must be USA citizens, residents, or organizations, or a foreign entity with a presence in the USA.

It is curious and perhaps ironic as Keith Raniere – who, at least for now, has no presence in the USA – is snapping up .us domains, including one for his own name.

At last count, Mr. Raniere has 420 domains listed under: admin@emwhosting.com, and five under esp@emwhosting.com

He recently purchased:

keithraniere.us

nancysalzman.us

executive-success-programs.us

nxium.us

He seems to have gotten rid of:

giftsselected.com

pluggedin-tech.com

keithraniere-patentswitchingfc1.com

benmeyers.com

This last one – for Ben Meyers – is curious and deserves further exploration.