More on Michelle Hatchette’s career and fall from reality

Guest View: By Common Sense

No one is criticizing Michelle Hatchette’s career choices up until she joined NXIVM, became a coach, then branded slave and devotee to her master, Keith Raniere.

She also is believed to be a ruthless slave/squad master. Pretty ironic for a woman of color wouldn’t you say?

Michele Hatchette

Michelle Hatchette in a photo that appears to be before Keith Raniere got his hands on her.

Does she look a little skinny to you?

Michelle post Raniere.

Michelle was a co-founder of Harlem Seeds, along with her sister. Harlem Seeds sounds like a great organization designed to bring awareness to healthy living and food choices to kids. Nothing nefarious there.

Farm Girl Farm [FGF] is actually a female owned Farm over in the Berkshires. FGF supplies produce for area restaurants and farmers markets and also operates a CSA. Nothing nefarious here either. It appears Michelle has probably helped the owner during the planting, growing and harvesting seasons but it does not appear to have been a full time gig.

Somewhere during this time (perhaps late 2014 to early 2015 maybe even earlier via JNESS) she obviously became involved with NXIVM in NYC (?), There is a Facebook photo of her dated 9/1/2015 with Espians: Dini Rao (RCG NYC, Michaela Zahner and Linda Chung (both at her b’day celebration last week) and [redacted]) taken In Knox NY. Knox is only about 15 minutes from Clare Bronfman’s horse farm. Maybe there was some kind of a retreat up there.

Michelle’s Facebook page lists these life moments 11/5/2016 started new job at Rainbow Cultural Garden. She was in London from approximately 1/12/2017 to 3/1/2017

Frank Report and comments on this blog have reported that Michelle served as a MDS for RCG or nanny to Penelope Cruz’s kids until those children were pulled from the program. She may have served that role in London or Los Angeles where Cruz maintains homes with her husband and fellow actor Javier Bardem or Miami where Penelope was filming the Versace biopic. A facebook photo of Michele puts her in Miami at the time of filming.

Michelle, 5th from left.

Just a note the photo above: Michelle [5th from left] and her colleagues at Lucas Confectionary/Pecks Arcade. None of those individuals are known to be Espians. Michele’s birthday was actually either that night, or around that night. So perhaps it was a birthday and send off party for her.

The caption of the photo: “You helped me see that we can chose to see this as bright times” seems to indicate that perhaps Michelle had some doubts regarding her role in NXIVM/ESP. But it appears the flying monkeys swooped in and got her back in line.