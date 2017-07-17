Source: Keith falling apart after Pam died

A source writes: I have taken many NXIVM programs. I have found all of them very good except the new University program. It is a notable exception.

I think Keith has come undone after Pamela Cafritz died last November.

That is the only way I can explain how sloppy he got with DOS and how BAD the University program is.

The University program is total bullshit. They are teaching vocabulary, grammar, logic and having the students read ‘1984’ by George Orwell.

A lot of people are upset.

Paying $5,000 a month tuition for that when they were promised “a fast track to NXIVM career path.”