Marvelous Van Douche not shy about opinion of Vanguard

The marvelous Van Douche has made many comments on this blog. Here are some of the best:

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99% of the content of my comments are vitriolic against the huckster himself and pointing out the idiocy of what he is getting people to do, and is not anymore scathing than what The Frank Report has posted, and your concern is such that it would “negatively” affect deprogramming? If the truth “hurts” it only does so against those who are living a lie.

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I can’t believe this clown organization has lasted so long. Well, I somewhat can because not many people have over $100 million to burn.

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I’m not sure why anyone still thinks a person’s name has to be on anything business related to make them culpable for it, and from the other perspective, not having a name tied to the business allows them to get off Scott free. RICO says otherwise. Everyone in and out of NXIVM knows Raniere is the mastermind behind all. According to Wiki:

“The RICO Act focuses specifically on racketeering, and it allows the leaders of a syndicate to be tried for the crimes which they ordered others to do or assisted them in doing, closing a perceived loophole that allowed a person who instructed someone else to, for example, murder, to be exempt from the trial because they did not actually commit the crime personally.”

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If people like Bronfman and Raniere can get away with tax fraud just because they have a lot of money, why should a little guy like me have to pay taxes at all? America is government for the people, by the people, not government for the rich, by the rich. This crime syndicate and its many shell corporations should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law along with its leaders, whether they exist on corporate documents, or are the “Al Capone” behind it all.

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NXIVM is NOTORIOUS for requiring non-disclosure agreements to be signed and telling its members/followers that it is A-OK to hide one’s involvement in the cult and be secretive about its inner dealings. In other words, hiding or not telling, distorting, and even lying against the truth are part and parcel of what it teaches the more layers of the onion you peel.

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V is a scam artist; a huckster; a snake oil salesman; a charlatan; a fraud; an impostor; a quack; a con artist; a fake; a pretender; a mountebank; a sham.

The only reason NXIVM/ESP/dozens of other shell corporations still exist is because of billionaire money and secrecy.

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Of course, all of the anti-NXIVM/anti-ESP/anti-Raniere articles will be rated as high in spin, and low in truth, content. This of course will be entirely coincidental and not convenient for them! They are led by the most ethical man in the world after all, the genius behind DOS, genital branding, and planting his “white essence” on the faces of his slave women.

How do any of these women fall for this pudgy, little huckster? One of the claims of DOS is to teach women self-control, yet this dick has no control over the tiny head in his pants.

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The fraud that is Keith Raniere… shuts other people up with billionaire money so he can live his fake, slimy lifestyle.

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This cult is filled with clowns.

Allison Mack’s frog has been boiled. She’s a mindless cult zombie now. She’s a 34 year old woman cow-towing to and fucking a near sixty year old man with ED and sees nothing wrong with it. Instead of settling down and raising a family like sane people have been doing for centuries, she thinks that what she’s doing is “special”, making her feel “joy”, and all other brainwashed nonsense that plagues her subconscious neural circuitry.

The longer she stays in the cult, the longer she increases the probability that she’s going to end up an over 50 year old women, loveless, and childless, serving as a pimp for her master (if he isn’t dead by then …) as she effectively is now, with a greater chance of being dead of cancer like two out of the three women who were with Raniere first and for the longest time living on his ridiculous diets.

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Can we refer to it from now on as the Clown Cult? It’s more accurate than NXIVM, whatever it means.

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It’s his favorite past time because he’s a sociopath. They all have many superficial sexual relationships, and you women just keep falling for their bullshit.

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Ladies, it’s time to leave the pudgy little impostor of a man and find yourself a real one.

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Can you really call being fucked by a pudgy smelly guy with an small penis who doesn’t really care about you “dating” though?

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Yep, he’s a soul-sucker alright.

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[Keith Raniere is] laundering money, lying, branding women near their pussies and cumming on their faces. ***

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KR is a sociopath. He’s not going to stop. He has to be stopped.

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V-Week is Vagina week for VanDouche (pun intended).

I can’t believe how brainwashed these women are, willing to sleep with a pudgy little smelly guy with glassy eyes who has the control of a horny drunk frat-boy, and has the emotional intelligence level of a box of rocks – though his bull-shit and mimicking capability is off the charts.

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No one will ever think of Raniere as a Christ or Buddha. When he dies, he will be remembered as a charlatan – “by their fruits you shall know them” – who formed a cult and conned two rich girls into over $100 million dollars in losses to fuck a bunch of women.

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Artist conception of Vanguard.

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